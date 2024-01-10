Gary Woodland’s Inspiring Return to Golf After Brain Surgery

Professional golfer Gary Woodland, a four-time PGA Tour winner and 2019 U.S. Open champion, is set to make a remarkable return to competitive golf at the Sony Open in Hawaii. This milestone comes after a tumultuous period in his life, marked by a challenging health scare and recovery.

From Tremors to Craniotomy

Woodland began experiencing a series of troubling symptoms, including shaking, tremors, severe anxiety, and loss of appetite. These symptoms led to the discovery of a lesion in his brain, specifically in the area that controls fear and anxiety. On September 18, he underwent a craniotomy, a procedure involving cutting a baseball-sized hole in the skull, to remove the lesion.

Recovery: A Test of Strength and Resilience

The road to recovery was not without its hurdles. Woodland dealt with side effects from the medication, including short-term memory loss, alongside the physical and emotional toll of the surgery. However, his determined spirit and the unyielding support from his family, coach, and the broader golf community saw him through this difficult time.

A Return to the Greens

As Woodland prepares to step onto the golf course at the Sony Open, he is not just returning to the sport he loves. He is also demonstrating his tenacity and strength, proving to his children and himself that he can overcome trying situations. His comeback is an inspiration, a testament to his resilience and a beacon of hope to others facing similar health challenges.