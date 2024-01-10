en English
Health

Gary Woodland’s Inspiring Return to Golf After Brain Surgery

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Gary Woodland’s Inspiring Return to Golf After Brain Surgery

Professional golfer Gary Woodland, a four-time PGA Tour winner and 2019 U.S. Open champion, is set to make a remarkable return to competitive golf at the Sony Open in Hawaii. This milestone comes after a tumultuous period in his life, marked by a challenging health scare and recovery.

From Tremors to Craniotomy

Woodland began experiencing a series of troubling symptoms, including shaking, tremors, severe anxiety, and loss of appetite. These symptoms led to the discovery of a lesion in his brain, specifically in the area that controls fear and anxiety. On September 18, he underwent a craniotomy, a procedure involving cutting a baseball-sized hole in the skull, to remove the lesion.

Recovery: A Test of Strength and Resilience

The road to recovery was not without its hurdles. Woodland dealt with side effects from the medication, including short-term memory loss, alongside the physical and emotional toll of the surgery. However, his determined spirit and the unyielding support from his family, coach, and the broader golf community saw him through this difficult time.

A Return to the Greens

As Woodland prepares to step onto the golf course at the Sony Open, he is not just returning to the sport he loves. He is also demonstrating his tenacity and strength, proving to his children and himself that he can overcome trying situations. His comeback is an inspiration, a testament to his resilience and a beacon of hope to others facing similar health challenges.

Health Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

