en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Gary Woodland’s Inspiring Comeback: From Brain Surgery to the Golf Course

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
Gary Woodland’s Inspiring Comeback: From Brain Surgery to the Golf Course

Professional golfer Gary Woodland is set to make a courageous return to the Sony Open in Hawaii, four months after undergoing surgery to remove a brain lesion. After enduring symptoms like shaking, tremors, loss of appetite, and chills, an MRI revealed a lesion in a part of his brain that controls fear and anxiety. Despite the frightening diagnosis and the potential risks associated with the surgery, Woodland’s determination, coupled with the unwavering support from his golf community and family, has fueled his inspiring comeback journey.

An Unexpected Challenge

Woodland’s ordeal began as he started experiencing symptoms of anxiety and fear of dying, which led him to undergo an MRI. The scan revealed a lesion located in a part of his brain that controls fear and anxiety. Following further testing and consultation with a specialist, he was prescribed medication for anxiety seizures. However, the medication had side effects, including short-term memory loss, which started to affect his performance in golf.

Risky Surgery and Remarkable Recovery

A biopsy confirmed the tumor was benign but located near critical areas, making its complete removal risky. Woodland bravely chose to undergo a craniotomy, a surgical procedure to remove as much of the tumor as possible, despite the risk of vision loss and control over part of his body. The successful surgery included the insertion of plates and screws into his skull, marking the beginning of his recovery process.

His recovery journey was not without challenges, but his passion for golf remained undeterred. He found solace in the sport, engaging in indoor putting just two days post-surgery and hitting golf balls after five weeks. The support and encouragement from his golf community and family played a pivotal role in his recovery.

A Courageous Comeback

Now, Woodland is set to return to competitive golf at the Sony Open in Hawaii, marking his triumphant comeback. His journey through adversity has not only tested his resilience but also inspired many in the golf community and beyond. His comeback story serves as a testament to the human spirit’s ability to overcome adversity and thrive amidst challenges.

Despite the trials he has faced, Woodland remains hopeful and is eager to return to the winner’s circle. He continues to prove that he can overcome adversity and be one of the best players again, inspiring many with his resilience and determination.

0
Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
14 mins ago
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
A groundbreaking study published in Molecular Biology and Evolution has drawn a link between higher HIV viral loads in patients and increased rates of viral recombination – a key factor in the virus’s ability to evolve and resist drugs and the immune system. This correlation, revealed by research led by Elena V. Romero from the
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
34 mins ago
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
36 mins ago
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
17 mins ago
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
33 mins ago
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
33 mins ago
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
Latest Headlines
World News
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
29 seconds
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
2 mins
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
2 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
7 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
14 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
14 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
14 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
17 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
23 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
31 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app