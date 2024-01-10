en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Gary Woodland Triumphs Over Brain Tumor, Returns to Competitive Golf

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Gary Woodland Triumphs Over Brain Tumor, Returns to Competitive Golf

In an awe-inspiring display of resilience, professional golfer Gary Woodland is set to return to competitive golf at the Sony Open in Hawaii, following a challenging recovery from a life-threatening brain tumor. The journey of the 2019 US Open champion, who faced debilitating symptoms and underwent a craniotomy on September 18 to remove the majority of the tumor, stands as a testament to human endurance and determination.

From Tremors to Diagnosis

Woodland began experiencing symptoms such as shaking, tremors, and severe anxiety, leading him to believe he was going to die. An MRI revealed a lesion on his brain that affected the region controlling fear and anxiety. Despite the tumor being benign, it posed a significant risk to his vision and motor control, necessitating immediate medical intervention.

Recovery and Rehabilitation

Post-surgery, Woodland experienced side effects like short-term memory loss from the medication prescribed to control seizures induced by the lesion. His recovery involved intensive rehabilitation, including using indoor putting greens and working with his coach, Butch Harmon, to regain his skills. The road to recovery was filled with hardships, but Woodland’s indomitable spirit shone through.

Back to the Greens

Now, the former U.S. Open champion is making his comeback to the sport he loves. This week, he is set to return to the PGA Tour to play the Sony Open, marking his first tour event since the Wyndham Championship last August. His journey from facing a life-threatening condition to returning to competitive golf is nothing short of inspiring, a story of overcoming adversity with courage and determination.

As Woodland gears up for his return, he expresses gratitude for the support from the golf community and is motivated to overcome this challenge, not only for himself but as an example of perseverance for his children. His journey stands as a testament to resilience in the face of adversity, a beacon of hope and determination for others facing similar challenges.

0
Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
A groundbreaking study published in the British Medical Journal has revealed that individuals adhering to a plant-based diet have a 39% lower chance of contracting COVID-19 compared to those on an omnivorous diet. This significant discovery suggests that our dietary choices may indeed have a profound impact on health outcomes, particularly regarding our susceptibility to
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
3 mins ago
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
US-Based Weight Watchers Ranked as World's Best Diet for Long-Lasting Weight Loss
4 mins ago
US-Based Weight Watchers Ranked as World's Best Diet for Long-Lasting Weight Loss
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
2 mins ago
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
2 mins ago
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
3 mins ago
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
Latest Headlines
World News
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
2 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
2 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
2 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
2 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
3 mins
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
3 mins
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
3 mins
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
3 mins
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
4 mins
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
40 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app