Gary Woodland Triumphs Over Brain Tumor, Returns to Competitive Golf

In an awe-inspiring display of resilience, professional golfer Gary Woodland is set to return to competitive golf at the Sony Open in Hawaii, following a challenging recovery from a life-threatening brain tumor. The journey of the 2019 US Open champion, who faced debilitating symptoms and underwent a craniotomy on September 18 to remove the majority of the tumor, stands as a testament to human endurance and determination.

From Tremors to Diagnosis

Woodland began experiencing symptoms such as shaking, tremors, and severe anxiety, leading him to believe he was going to die. An MRI revealed a lesion on his brain that affected the region controlling fear and anxiety. Despite the tumor being benign, it posed a significant risk to his vision and motor control, necessitating immediate medical intervention.

Recovery and Rehabilitation

Post-surgery, Woodland experienced side effects like short-term memory loss from the medication prescribed to control seizures induced by the lesion. His recovery involved intensive rehabilitation, including using indoor putting greens and working with his coach, Butch Harmon, to regain his skills. The road to recovery was filled with hardships, but Woodland’s indomitable spirit shone through.

Back to the Greens

Now, the former U.S. Open champion is making his comeback to the sport he loves. This week, he is set to return to the PGA Tour to play the Sony Open, marking his first tour event since the Wyndham Championship last August. His journey from facing a life-threatening condition to returning to competitive golf is nothing short of inspiring, a story of overcoming adversity with courage and determination.

As Woodland gears up for his return, he expresses gratitude for the support from the golf community and is motivated to overcome this challenge, not only for himself but as an example of perseverance for his children. His journey stands as a testament to resilience in the face of adversity, a beacon of hope and determination for others facing similar challenges.