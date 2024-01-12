Gary Rowett Discusses Defensive Tactics and Millwall Fans’ Expectations

In a recent appearance on The Second Tier football podcast, Gary Rowett, a notable figure in the world of football, addressed the prevailing criticisms about his team’s defensive style of play. Rowett, known for his straightforward demeanor, emphasized that his approach is often misinterpreted, drawing parallels to how Sean Dyche, another prominent football figure, is perceived.

Focus on Results Over Style

Rowett pointed out that while Millwall fans clamour for a forward-playing style, his primary role as a manager is to secure results. His tactics, therefore, revolve around leveraging the resources at hand and honing the team’s strengths. This philosophy was equally applicable during his tenure at Derby, where he felt his strategy was misunderstood despite Matty Vydra’s success as the top scorer. Rowett’s argument hinges on the belief that every manager possesses a unique style, with the ultimate goal being to achieve results while striving to deliver exciting football when feasible.

Decoding Millwall Fan Expectations

This discourse raises questions about what Millwall fans genuinely expect from their team. While aggression and clear strategies are desired, a reliance solely on long balls or hard tackles is not the only expectation. During Rowett’s reign, Millwall occasionally struggled with creativity, depending on individual brilliance from players like Jed Wallace or Zian Flemming. Rowett’s tactics often leaned towards a defensive stance, patiently waiting for the opponent to falter and then launching a counter-attack.

Analysis of Millwall’s Gameplay

A deeper analysis of a game from the previous season provides valuable insights into how Millwall’s lack of creativity in central areas impacted their gameplay. This deficiency seems to be an area that Rowett attempted to address and improve with new signings. Despite the criticisms, Rowett’s approach to football, centered on maximising results, resonates with the pragmatic aspects of the game and underscores the intricate balance between an entertaining and successful strategy.