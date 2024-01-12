en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Gary Rowett Discusses Defensive Tactics and Millwall Fans’ Expectations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
Gary Rowett Discusses Defensive Tactics and Millwall Fans’ Expectations

In a recent appearance on The Second Tier football podcast, Gary Rowett, a notable figure in the world of football, addressed the prevailing criticisms about his team’s defensive style of play. Rowett, known for his straightforward demeanor, emphasized that his approach is often misinterpreted, drawing parallels to how Sean Dyche, another prominent football figure, is perceived.

Focus on Results Over Style

Rowett pointed out that while Millwall fans clamour for a forward-playing style, his primary role as a manager is to secure results. His tactics, therefore, revolve around leveraging the resources at hand and honing the team’s strengths. This philosophy was equally applicable during his tenure at Derby, where he felt his strategy was misunderstood despite Matty Vydra’s success as the top scorer. Rowett’s argument hinges on the belief that every manager possesses a unique style, with the ultimate goal being to achieve results while striving to deliver exciting football when feasible.

Decoding Millwall Fan Expectations

This discourse raises questions about what Millwall fans genuinely expect from their team. While aggression and clear strategies are desired, a reliance solely on long balls or hard tackles is not the only expectation. During Rowett’s reign, Millwall occasionally struggled with creativity, depending on individual brilliance from players like Jed Wallace or Zian Flemming. Rowett’s tactics often leaned towards a defensive stance, patiently waiting for the opponent to falter and then launching a counter-attack.

Analysis of Millwall’s Gameplay

A deeper analysis of a game from the previous season provides valuable insights into how Millwall’s lack of creativity in central areas impacted their gameplay. This deficiency seems to be an area that Rowett attempted to address and improve with new signings. Despite the criticisms, Rowett’s approach to football, centered on maximising results, resonates with the pragmatic aspects of the game and underscores the intricate balance between an entertaining and successful strategy.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
56 mins ago
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
With a misdiagnosis as the starting point, a seven-year-old boy, Anderson Pollard, battled against Burkitt lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and emerged victorious. The initial diagnosis, made at an allergy clinic, pointed to constipation. However, as his condition deteriorated, further medical investigations revealed a graver reality – multiple cancerous tumours in his stomach.
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
Borussia Dortmund Secures Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on Loan: A Strategic Move
3 hours ago
Borussia Dortmund Secures Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on Loan: A Strategic Move
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
4 hours ago
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo Poised for Return after Injury Layoff
1 hour ago
RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo Poised for Return after Injury Layoff
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
1 hour ago
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
Coleen Rooney's Casual Day Out Amidst Annie Kilner's High-Profile Separation
2 hours ago
Coleen Rooney's Casual Day Out Amidst Annie Kilner's High-Profile Separation
Latest Headlines
World News
Green Country Comes Alive with Array of Exciting Weekend Events
54 seconds
Green Country Comes Alive with Array of Exciting Weekend Events
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
4 mins
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
5 mins
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
6 mins
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
8 mins
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
9 mins
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
10 mins
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
10 mins
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
10 mins
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app