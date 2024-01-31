Gary Phillips on Yankees' Offseason: Activity, Expectations, and Concerns

During a recent episode of The Drive with Dan Bahl, Gary Phillips, the New York Yankees' beat writer for the New York Daily News, provided insightful commentary on the team's offseason undertakings and speculated about possible future maneuvers. Phillips had anticipated a proactive Yankees offseason, and thus far, their actions have duly mirrored his expectations.

Concerns Over Returning Players

Despite the flurry of activity during the offseason, both Phillips and Bahl voiced apprehensions about the readiness of several pivotal returning players, including Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, and DJ LeMahieu. This speculation suggests that the Yankees may still have their hands full with minor roster tweaks.

Matt Gage: A Potential Asset

The conversation on the show also spotlighted Matt Gage, a former standout from Siena College, who was claimed off waivers by the Yankees. Phillips suggested that Gage could serve as a valuable left-handed bullpen option for the Yankees, potentially filling the void left by Wandy Peralta in 2024.

Gage, initially drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, boasts a major league career spanning 16 games over two seasons, with commendable ERAs of 1.38 and 2.70. His time at Siena College is marked by 46 games, a 3.99 ERA, and an 11-16 win-loss record.

Additional Offseason Activities

The New York Yankees have been active in their pursuit of other players as well. There have been discussions about the potential signings of free agents including the likes of Gio Urshela and Donovan Solano. Also, the Yankees have shown interest in starting pitcher Blake Snell, and the acquisition of pitcher Corbin Burnes is on the cards. The team's rotation state and the recent procurement of lefty reliever Matt Gage from the Houston Astros have also been major talking points.