Gary Neville Names Wayne Rooney as His Favorite Manchester United Center-Forward

Former Manchester United captain, Gary Neville, has stirred the football fraternity by naming Wayne Rooney as his all-time favorite center-forward for the club. In a candid conversation on the ‘Rest is Football’ YouTube channel, Neville extolled Rooney’s goal-scoring prowess, tenacious effort, and remarkable assists. Despite Rooney’s record as Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer with a staggering 253 goals, Neville opined that the football community often underrates his contributions.

Rooney: An Unparalleled Legacy

Rooney, the only player in Manchester United’s illustrious history to have scored over 250 goals, has left an indelible mark on the club. Yet, as per Neville, discussions about the club’s best players seldom include Rooney. In his considered opinion, Rooney’s unparalleled contributions warrant his recognition as the number one center-forward in the club’s best 11.

McIlroy’s Admiration for Rooney

Neville’s comments were spurred by golfer Rory McIlroy’s professed admiration for Rooney. Echoing Neville’s sentiments, McIlroy praised Rooney’s hard work and passion, lauding his work ethic and heartfelt approach to the game. Watching Rooney play was an exhausting yet thrilling experience, remarked the golfer.

A Storied Career and Lasting Legacy

Rooney’s illustrious career at Manchester United spanned 13 years, during which he made 559 appearances. Beyond the club, he also holds the enviable record of being England’s top goalscorer. His formidable legacy in football was further cemented with his induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2022. Despite his recent sacking by Birmingham City after a disappointing tenure, Rooney’s prowess and contributions to the sport remain undisputed.