Sports

Gary Neville Names Wayne Rooney as His Favorite Manchester United Center-Forward

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
Former Manchester United captain, Gary Neville, has stirred the football fraternity by naming Wayne Rooney as his all-time favorite center-forward for the club. In a candid conversation on the ‘Rest is Football’ YouTube channel, Neville extolled Rooney’s goal-scoring prowess, tenacious effort, and remarkable assists. Despite Rooney’s record as Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer with a staggering 253 goals, Neville opined that the football community often underrates his contributions.

Rooney: An Unparalleled Legacy

Rooney, the only player in Manchester United’s illustrious history to have scored over 250 goals, has left an indelible mark on the club. Yet, as per Neville, discussions about the club’s best players seldom include Rooney. In his considered opinion, Rooney’s unparalleled contributions warrant his recognition as the number one center-forward in the club’s best 11.

McIlroy’s Admiration for Rooney

Neville’s comments were spurred by golfer Rory McIlroy’s professed admiration for Rooney. Echoing Neville’s sentiments, McIlroy praised Rooney’s hard work and passion, lauding his work ethic and heartfelt approach to the game. Watching Rooney play was an exhausting yet thrilling experience, remarked the golfer.

A Storied Career and Lasting Legacy

Rooney’s illustrious career at Manchester United spanned 13 years, during which he made 559 appearances. Beyond the club, he also holds the enviable record of being England’s top goalscorer. His formidable legacy in football was further cemented with his induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2022. Despite his recent sacking by Birmingham City after a disappointing tenure, Rooney’s prowess and contributions to the sport remain undisputed.

Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

