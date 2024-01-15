en English
Football

Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United

Former Manchester United player and current Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, has recently confessed his regret over advising footballers to join Manchester United, terming his counsel as potentially ‘poor advice’. Neville, who was part of the successful era under Sir Alex Ferguson, recognizes the club’s struggle to maintain its former glory post-Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, despite considerable financial investments. He even referred to Old Trafford as a ‘graveyard’ for players, suggesting that many high-profile signings, including the likes of Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, and Alexis Sanchez, failed to live up to expectations post their arrival.

The Case of Jude Bellingham

Neville particularly highlighted the case of Jude Bellingham, a football prodigy who declined Manchester United’s offer in favour of Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham has since emerged as one of Europe’s leading talents, now sporting the jersey of Real Madrid. Neville posed a crucial question – would Bellingham have emerged as successful had he chosen United, given the club’s ongoing issues?

Time at Valencia

During his conversation, Neville also touched upon his stint in Valencia, where he coached Joao Cancelo. Cancelo later went on to carve a successful career at Manchester City. Neville hinted that he might have recommended Cancelo to United during that period.

Manchester United: A Declining Dream Destination?

Putting the spotlight on United’s declining performance, Neville proposed that the club is no longer a dream destination for aspiring footballers. He expressed disappointment at his past advice to players considering a move to Manchester United. His comments come in the wake of Manchester United’s lackluster performance in their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Football Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

