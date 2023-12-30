Gary Neville Critiques Manchester United’s Inconsistency after Nottingham Forest Defeat

Following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest, former Manchester United player Gary Neville has expressed his criticisms of the team’s performance. The loss at the City Ground came as a significant setback, especially in the wake of United’s recent 3-2 victory over Aston Villa. While commentating for Sky Sports, Neville described United as ‘back to their worst’, underlining the inconsistency that has been a recurring issue throughout the season.

Focusing on United’s Struggles

Despite acknowledging the commendable performance of Nottingham Forest, Neville emphasized the struggles faced by United. The fans’ disappointment, the failure to meet pre-season expectations – including being ousted from both the Carabao Cup and the Champions League – form the crux of his criticism. The direction of the team under manager Erik ten Hag was questioned, as were the significant changes on the horizon for the club, like Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority purchase and the watchful oversight of Ineos director of sport, Sir Dave Brailsford.

Questionable Recruitment Decisions

Neville didn’t hold back in criticizing United’s recruitment strategy, exemplified by the underperforming Antony. Despite being signed for a hefty fee, Antony has floundered in adapting to the Premier League, failing to register a goal contribution in 21 matches across all competitions. Neville’s critique of Antony’s performance reflects deeper concerns over the team’s management and future direction.

Onana’s Erratic Performance

Neville also voiced his concerns over goalkeeper Andre Onana’s erratic passing and decision-making during the match against Nottingham Forest. With the Africa Cup Of Nations looming, Onana will be departing for the mid-season competition, leaving Altay Bayindir to start for the Red Devils. Notably, Bayindir, a £5 million acquisition from Fenerbahce, has yet to make an appearance for United, despite reportedly impressing in training.

Turner’s Costly Mistake

Forest keeper Matt Turner was not spared from Neville’s critical eye. A poor pass from Turner led to Alejandro Garnacho setting up Marcus Rashford for United’s lone goal. Neville berated Turner’s decision to play out from the back, terming it as ‘useless’ and a ‘scandal’. Despite later making a crucial save to deny Cristian Eriksen, Turner’s mistake was deemed costly in an otherwise comfortable game for Nottingham Forest.