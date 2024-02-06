Gary Lineker Cuts Down Twitter Activity Citing Toxic Environment and Mental Health Concerns

In the recent Broadcasting Press Guild event, former England footballer, Gary Lineker, expressed his concerns over the evolving toxicity on Twitter, a major social media platform. He shared that he has consciously reduced his activity on the platform due to its adverse impact on his mental health. Lineker's revelations bring to light the mental health implications of social media and the necessity for a nuanced conversation around it.

Twitter: A Toxic Battlefield

Lineker expressed his frustration with the recent changes in Twitter, especially after the takeover by tech mogul, Elon Musk. One of his primary concerns was the new policy that allows users to acquire blue verification ticks through payment. This, he believes, has opened the floodgates for more negativity and toxicity on the platform.

A Candid Social Media Presence

Lineker, known for his frank and straightforward presence on Twitter, reflected on past controversies triggered by his posts. A notable instance was his tweet comparing the UK government's immigration policy to that of 1930s Germany. This led to a brief suspension from his BBC show, 'Match of the Day', and sparked a review of the BBC's social media guidelines.

Controversial Tweets and BBC's Guidelines

Lineker's tweets have been under close scrutiny since March 2023. One that drew significant attention was his criticism of a Conservative lawmaker. Another controversial retweet concerned Israel's involvement in international sports. These incidents led to the incoming Chair of the BBC, Samir Shah, suggesting that Lineker's posts breached the new guidelines.

However, Lineker defended his actions, explaining that he fully comprehends the guidelines and ensures his tweets maintain impartiality. He related the public's perception of bias in his tweets to complaints about soccer coverage on 'Match of the Day'. Further, he defended the BBC's efforts to uphold impartiality, comparing it to the continuous adjustments made to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in soccer.