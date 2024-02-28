Garry Gordinier: 40 Years of Service as EMT and Youth Sports Referee in Geneva

Garry Gordinier, a Geneva stalwart with over four decades of dedication to emergency medical services and youth sports, reflects on a life of community service and the challenges of sustaining volunteerism. Raised in Mount Sterling, Wisconsin, Gordinier's journey from banking president to a beloved figure in emergency services and sports officiating showcases his unwavering commitment to his community.

From Banking to Lifesaving

After a successful 23-year tenure as president of Commerce Bank in Geneva, Gordinier's passion for serving others steered him toward the emergency medical field and youth sports officiating. His foray into emergency services began during his banking career, leading to over 40 years as a volunteer EMT. Despite the emotional and physical demands of the role, Gordinier's dedication never waned, driven by a profound sense of responsibility and community spirit.

Championing Youth Sports

In parallel to his emergency services work, Gordinier has devoted four decades to refereeing youth basketball and baseball games. His commitment goes beyond the field; it's about fostering relationships, mentoring young athletes, and contributing to their personal growth. The dwindling numbers of volunteers for both EMT and officiating roles weigh heavily on him, yet his hope to inspire future generations remains undiminished.

A Life of Balance and Service

Outside his volunteer work, Gordinier finds joy in hunting, fishing, and cherishing moments with his family. His plan to retire from emergency services in 2025 does not include hanging up his referee whistle—Gordinier intends to continue officiating youth sports as long as he can. This decision underscores his life's philosophy of balance, service, and the enduring value of community engagement.

Garry Gordinier's story is a testament to the impact one individual can have on a community through dedication, hard work, and a commitment to service. As he looks towards retirement from emergency services, his legacy serves as a beacon for future volunteers in Geneva and beyond, emphasizing the critical need for community involvement and the personal fulfillment it brings.