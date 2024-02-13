Garrett Smithley Kicks Off 2024 Xfinity Season at Daytona with JD Motorsports

Garrett Smithley: Ready to Rev Up the 2024 Xfinity Season at Daytona

Advertisment

On February 13, 2024, NASCAR driver Garrett Smithley is gearing up for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway, marking the start of the 2024 Xfinity season. Smithley will be behind the wheel of JDM's No. 6 car for the first four races, sponsored by Z&M Harley Davidson.

A New Chapter with JD Motorsports

Garrett Smithley will return to JD Motorsports for the initial four races of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series, piloting the No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro. The opening race at Daytona International Speedway will see primary sponsorship from Z&M Harley Davidson.

Advertisment

Additional support will come from Black Draft Farms, Resorts Cancellation Services, and Trophy Tractor for the races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

Strengthening Team Dynamics and Performance

Smithley expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, acknowledging the challenges faced during the previous year. With renewed optimism, he is eager to collaborate with JDM and their partners to enhance their performance.

Advertisment

"I'm grateful for this opportunity and excited to work hard with the team to elevate our competition level," said Smithley.

The Road to 2024: A Look Back at 2023

In 2023, Smithley made 13 Xfinity starts, achieving a best finish of 16th on two occasions. As he embarks on the 2024 season, he carries with him the lessons learned from the past and the determination to push beyond previous boundaries.

With the support of JD Motorsports and their partners, Smithley is poised to make his mark on the 2024 Xfinity season, starting with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

Garrett Smithley is ready to leave his mark on the 2024 Xfinity season, starting with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Backed by JD Motorsports and their partners, he aims to elevate his performance and push beyond previous boundaries.