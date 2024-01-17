Gareth Widdop Joins Hometown Club Halifax in a Career Shift

Former National Rugby League (NRL) and England rugby star, Gareth Widdop, has made the surprising move to join his hometown club Halifax in the Championship, marking a distinctive shift in his illustrious sporting career. Widdop, 34, who has shared the field with global rugby legends such as Cameron Smith, Billy Slater, Sam Burgess, and Kevin Sinfield, views this transition as an ideal conclusion to his professional journey.

A Childhood Dream Fulfilled

Despite retiring in October after leaving Castleford, the Halifax announcement made just before Christmas, reignited Widdop's connection to Rugby. Widdop, who migrated to Australia at the tender age of 12, sees the move to Halifax as a fulfillment of a childhood dream. The decision holds significant sentimental value for him, especially for his grandparents, who are staunch supporters of the club.

From Professional to Part-Time Rugby

The shift from professional to part-time rugby may seem surreal for many, but Widdop has embraced this change with humility and respect. He acknowledges the resilience and determination of his new teammates, who expertly juggle the demands of work with the rigors of training. The flexibility this part-time arrangement offers is particularly appealing to Widdop, who had to address personal matters during a three-month stay in Australia after leaving Castleford.

Contributing to Club and Community

Widdop's return to his roots is not only about personal fulfillment. The former England star is eager to contribute to the growth of the Halifax club and the wider community. As he prepares to make his debut in Sunday's friendly at Keighley, Widdop has expressed his desire to lend his experience and skills to boost the club's prospects and engage with the local community in meaningful ways.