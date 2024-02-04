Gareth Southgate Criticised for Prioritising Ajax's Jordan Henderson Over Premier League Talent

England's national football team manager, Gareth Southgate, has come under fire from fans for his recent decision to travel to the Netherlands to watch midfielder Jordan Henderson in action for Ajax against PSV Eindhoven. Critics argue that Southgate should instead be prioritizing the scouting of English talent within the Premier League.

Unsatisfied Fans and Rising Stars

Fans took to social media to voice their dissatisfaction with Southgate's choice, highlighting the performances of English players Ollie Watkins, Ross Barkley, and Kieran Trippier, who all found the net for their respective teams over the weekend. The critics pointed out the high volume of English players featuring in Premier League matches, questioning why Southgate chose to focus on a player already well-acquainted with the national team set-up.

Questioning Southgate's Commitment

Southgate's perceived preference for Henderson, who recently moved from Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq to Ajax, has fueled the controversy. A segment of fans suggested that other talented players within the Premier League deserved more of Southgate's attention. The England manager's trip to the Netherlands to watch Henderson, who has been a consistent presence in England squads, was seen by some as unnecessary given his well-established capabilities.

Henderson's Euro 2024 Prospects

Despite the criticism, Henderson's full game play at Ajax and his return to European football could significantly boost his chances of inclusion in the England squad for Euro 2024. Southgate's continued faith in the midfielder, despite the criticism and the player's move away from England, indicates his potential value to the national team in the upcoming tournament.