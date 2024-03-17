Gareth Southgate Considers Mason Greenwood for England, Amid Impressive Spain Stint

After a turbulent period off the field, Mason Greenwood's career is seeing a revival in Spain, sparking discussions about his potential return to the England squad. England manager Gareth Southgate recently hinted at this possibility, though he suggests a focus on the future rather than the immediate pre-Euro 2024 period.

On loan at Getafe from Manchester United, Greenwood has found form, contributing significantly to the team's La Liga campaign.

With six goals and five assists in 24 appearances, his performance on the field has caught the attention of not only Getafe, who wish to extend his stay, but also other top clubs like Atletico Madrid. Despite not having played for United since January 2022 following allegations of domestic abuse, Greenwood's football career in Spain is on an upward trajectory.

Southgate's recent statements to the press have opened a window of opportunity for Greenwood's return to international football. While the England boss acknowledged Greenwood's progress abroad, he also expressed the need for careful consideration and further details before Greenwood could be reconsidered for national duty.

This cautious approach highlights the balance between recognizing on-field achievements and addressing off-field behavior in the selection process for the national team.