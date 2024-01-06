en English
Sports

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs vs High Point Panthers: A Women’s NCAA Basketball Showdown

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
The stage is set for a pivotal confrontation in women’s NCAA basketball as the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs gear up to lock horns with the High Point Panthers. The game is slated for January 6, 2024, at the Paul Porter Arena, a battleground where every bounce and basket will echo with the intensity of the competition.

A Struggle for Redemption

Gardner-Webb enters the arena with a 1-12 record, their spirits undeterred by their recent 66-48 defeat against Queens (NC). In spite of the loss, Grace Pack and Micahla Funderburk shone, contributing 10 and 9 points respectively. The team will be looking to this duo, along with key players like Ashley Hawkins, Ramatoulaye Keita, Lauren Bailey, and Anaya Harris for a turn of fortunes.

High Point’s Pursuit of Victory

On the other side of the court, the High Point Panthers, with a season record of 5-9, are equally hungry for victory. Their narrow defeat to Radford, a close 65-61 game, has only stoked their determination. Lauren Bevis and Faith Price, who scored 15 and 10 points respectively in the previous game, are expected to lead the charge again. Nakyah Terrell, Amaria McNear, Callie Scheier, and Anna Haeger are their additional weapons in this basketball showdown.

Statistical Speak

Delving into the numbers from last season, Gardner-Webb averaged 77.0 points per game, a figure significantly higher than the 61.1 points conceded on average by High Point. Conversely, High Point’s average score of 64.6 points is slightly below the 66.9 points that Gardner-Webb allowed their opponents. These statistics hint at an intriguing clash, with both teams having their unique strengths and vulnerabilities.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

