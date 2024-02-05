Garden Grove High School Football Coach Resigns, Steps into Athletic Director Role

After an illustrious decade at the helm, Garden Grove High School's head football coach, Ricardo Cepeda, has announced his resignation. In a move that marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter, Cepeda will assume the role of the school's athletic director following the retirement of the current holder, Ralph Stevens.
Transitioning to a New Role
Cepeda's transition is set to take effect from the next school year, filling the void left by Stevens, who dedicated 36 years to Garden Grove High School. The outgoing athletic director expressed immense confidence in Cepeda's abilities to manage the school's diverse athletic programs. Cepeda's passion for the school and its sporting teams, coupled with his extensive experience, equips him to navigate this new role with expertise.
Legacy of Success
During his tenure as the football coach, Cepeda steered the team to a string of successes, including eight playoff appearances and seven league titles. His ten-year stint also culminated in an impressive 78-36 record and a coveted CIF Southern Section title. Despite a challenging last season where the team finished with a 3-7 record, Cepeda's overall performance has been marked by consistency and growth.
Exciting Times Ahead
While Cepeda's coaching duties for the football team come to an end, he will continue to coach the school's baseball team for the ongoing spring season. His future involvement with the baseball program will be reassessed post the season. As Garden Grove High School's new athletic director, Cepeda will oversee the school's entry into the Kappa League in the newly formed Orange County Football Conference, set to be structured based on team power ratings.