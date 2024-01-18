Game-Worn NBA Jerseys Up For Auction at Sotheby's

Sotheby's, the renowned auction house, has embarked on its second auction of game-worn NBA jerseys. Set to take place between January 18th and 25th, the auction is a result of a multi-year partnership with the NBA, establishing Sotheby's as the official source for game-worn NBA gear. This partnership, an intersection of sports and culture, offers fans a chance to own a tangible piece of NBA history.

Star-Studded Jerseys Under the Hammer

The auction highlight is a jersey worn by Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks during a Christmas Day game. This game was not just another notch on the NBA calendar but a landmark event in which Doncic surpassed 10,000 career points. The jersey, bearing a unique snowflake patch, is expected to fetch between $80,000 and $120,000. This memorabilia is particularly special as it underscores Doncic's feat of becoming the fastest player to reach this milestone since the legendary Michael Jordan.

Also up for auction is a jersey worn by the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during a game where he scored a hefty 54 points. This jersey holds a selling expectation of up to $50,000. The auction affirms how Antetokounmpo's ascendancy in the league resonates with fans and collectors alike.

Rookie Jersey Attracts Attention

Victor Wembanyama, the rookie sensation, also has a jersey up for auction. Carrying an expected price range of $30,000 to $50,000, the jersey offers collectors a chance to own a piece of a promising young star's journey. Wembanyama's debut jersey previously fetched $762,000, vastly exceeding pre-sale estimates, setting a precedent for rookie memorabilia's potential value.

Success of the Inaugural Auction

The inaugural auction of this partnership saw a total of $1.2 million in sales, with over 60 game-worn jerseys finding new homes. The success of the first auction exemplifies the appetite for authentic NBA memorabilia and sets an optimistic stage for this upcoming event.

As Sotheby's prepares to drop the gavel on this second collection of game-worn NBA jerseys, the anticipation among fans and collectors mounts. This auction not only symbolizes the fusion of sports and culture but also celebrates the achievements of NBA players and the enduring legacy they leave on the court.