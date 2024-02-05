Game Changer Wrestling Feel No Ways: A Night of Victories, Upsets, and Betrayal

The Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) event 'Feel No Ways' unfolded over the weekend, sending ripples across the professional wrestling scene. Held at the Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona on February 4, 2024, the event showcased a range of matches that altered the current GCW landscape.

Masha Slamovich Dominates Singles Match

In a riveting one-on-one encounter, Masha Slamovich claimed victory over Starboy Charlie, further cementing her status as a force to be reckoned with in the GCW circuit.

Tag Team Upset

A tag team match witnessed an upset with Man Like DeReiss & Chris Bey outsmarting the duo of Sam Stackhouse & Fuego Del Sol. The win sets a precedent for future tag team matches in the GCW.

The No Contest Encounter

In a surprising turn of events, the match between Mance Warner and Bodhi Young Prodigy concluded without a winner, as it ended in a no contest. The outcome has left fans eagerly anticipating future encounters between the two wrestlers.

Deathmatch Royalty's Betrayal

Adding to the drama of the evening, Mance Warner betrayed his teammate 1 Called Manders after their team, Deathmatch Royalty, which also included Steph De Lander & Broski Jimmy Lloyd, overcame the challenge posed by SGC*NT comprised of 1 Called Manders, Allie Katch & Dark Sheik. The shocking betrayal has left the GCW community in a state of disbelief.

Other Match Outcomes

The event also witnessed Microman defeating Mini Abismo Negro, Cole Radrick overpowering Kerry Morton, and a trios match in which Los Macizos & Rina Yamashita triumphed over Los Desperados. In a head-on clash, Brittnie Brooks emerged victorious against Jamie Senegal.

GCW World Championship Defense

Highlighting the evening was the GCW World Championship defense where reigning champion Blake Christian successfully retained his title against a formidable adversary, Jack Cartwheel. Richard Holliday also marked a significant victory over Hammerstone, concluding an eventful night of professional wrestling.