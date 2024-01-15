en English
Baseball

Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood’s Career

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career

In 2016, a pivotal moment in the career of Alex Wood, the left-handed pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, unfolded behind the closed doors of the team’s management office. Andrew Friedman, the then-general manager, handed him a three-page analysis, a comprehensive study of Wood’s pitching patterns. It was a revelation that would soon catapult Wood’s career to new heights.

Reinventing the Game: A Change in Strategy

The report pointed out a pattern – Wood had a knack for getting batters into two-strike counts but struggled to leverage this advantage. He was falling short in finishing batters off. The solution proposed was simple yet transformative – use offspeed pitches more effectively when ahead in the count. This advice marked a significant shift in Wood’s approach, moving him away from the prevailing mentality of ‘wasting’ a pitch. Instead, he was advised to use his curve and changeup to strike batters out.

From Advice to Action: The Remarkable Turnaround

The change was not only adopted but also embraced by Wood. The results were immediate and impressive. Despite being restricted to 14 games in 2016 due to an unfortunate elbow injury, he improved his strikeout rate to 9.8 per nine innings, a considerable jump from 6.6 in 2015. 2017 proved to be a milestone year in Wood’s career. He posted a 16-3 record with a commendable 2.72 ERA, maintaining a high strikeout rate, which played a key role in propelling the Dodgers to the World Series.

An Unseen Impact: Improved Strikeout Ability

The impact of Friedman’s advice was most visible in 0-2 and 1-2 counts. In 2015, Wood could only strike out 39% of batters in 0-2 counts and 37.4% in 1-2 counts. However, after implementing the suggested change, the numbers jumped to over 50% in both counts in the following seasons. Alex Wood credits this dramatic change for much of his success on the mound.

Furthermore, the Dodgers’ track record of revitalizing and optimizing the careers of their pitchers extends beyond Wood’s case. For instance, Noah Syndergaard, who is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery, signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers for the 2023 season. The organization’s reputation for helping pitchers rebound played a significant role in his decision, further solidifying the Dodgers’ standing in the world of baseball.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

