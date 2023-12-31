Gambia’s Scorpions Ready to Strike in AFCON 2023: A Preview

The curtain is set to rise on the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire, and the Gambia national football team, popularly known as the Scorpions, is gearing up for another riveting performance. The team’s debut in the 2021 edition of AFCON was a testament to their potential, as they advanced to the quarterfinals before bowing out to the host nation, Cameroon. Now, with the experience they garnered from their first AFCON appearance, the Scorpions are ready to strike again.

Building on Past Achievements

The Gambia may not be a household name in international football or the FIFA World Cup, but their performance in the 2021 AFCON turned heads. Their progression to the quarterfinals, under the guidance of head coach Tom Saintfiet, planted them firmly on the map. Saintfiet, who assumed coaching duties for the Gambian team in 2018, has extensive experience coaching other national teams across Africa, and this wealth of experience is expected to be a significant advantage in the upcoming tournament.

Key Players to Watch

Among the players to watch are seasoned defender Omar Colley, who currently plays for Besiktas in Turkey, and the emerging star Adama Bojang, a forward from Stade Reims. Bojang’s impressive performance in the U-20 AFCON suggests he may be a key player for the Scorpions in this tournament. Both Colley and Bojang are expected to play pivotal roles in the Gambian team’s campaign.

Upcoming Fixtures

The Scorpions’ group stage fixtures have been confirmed, with matches against Senegal slated for January 15, Guinea on January 19, and a rematch with Cameroon on January 23. These games will test the team’s mettle and provide further opportunities for the Gambian squad to demonstrate their growth since their last AFCON appearance.