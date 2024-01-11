Gambia Football Team’s Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing

In a harrowing incident that could have turned tragic, the Gambia national football team was subjected to an oxygen crisis aboard their flight to the Africa Cup of Nations. The team, including several players, experienced fainting spells due to an oxygen supply failure, a situation that forced an emergency landing just twenty minutes post-takeoff.

Close Brush with Tragedy

As the team set out for their match against Senegal, their chartered plane encountered technical difficulties shortly after departing from Banjul International Airport. The lack of oxygen and cabin pressure compelled the pilot to initiate an emergency landing back at the departure point. This near-disastrous event led to several players suffering from severe headaches and extreme dizziness.

The team’s coach, Tom Saintfiet, and the former Manchester United player, Saidy Janko, shed light on the severity of the incident. Saintfiet indicated that the players were slow to regain consciousness upon landing. He went on to state that the team could have been victims of carbon monoxide poisoning had the flight continued for another half an hour.

A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures

This incident, while averted, serves as a stark reminder of the safety concerns that must be addressed, particularly when teams travel for international tournaments. The Gambia national football team, now safe and in good health at the Ocean Bay Hotel, is currently seeking alternative means to reach their destination in Côte D’Ivoire.

Janko’s First-Hand Account

Janko detailed the unsettling experience, describing the intense heat inside the plane even before takeoff and the subsequent bouts of dizziness and headaches that passengers suffered due to the combined effects of the heat and oxygen scarcity. He underscored the gravity of the situation, which could have led to even more severe consequences had the emergency landing not taken place.