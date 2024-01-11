en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Gambia Football Team’s Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:34 am EST
Gambia Football Team’s Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing

In a harrowing incident that could have turned tragic, the Gambia national football team was subjected to an oxygen crisis aboard their flight to the Africa Cup of Nations. The team, including several players, experienced fainting spells due to an oxygen supply failure, a situation that forced an emergency landing just twenty minutes post-takeoff.

Close Brush with Tragedy

As the team set out for their match against Senegal, their chartered plane encountered technical difficulties shortly after departing from Banjul International Airport. The lack of oxygen and cabin pressure compelled the pilot to initiate an emergency landing back at the departure point. This near-disastrous event led to several players suffering from severe headaches and extreme dizziness.

The team’s coach, Tom Saintfiet, and the former Manchester United player, Saidy Janko, shed light on the severity of the incident. Saintfiet indicated that the players were slow to regain consciousness upon landing. He went on to state that the team could have been victims of carbon monoxide poisoning had the flight continued for another half an hour.

A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures

This incident, while averted, serves as a stark reminder of the safety concerns that must be addressed, particularly when teams travel for international tournaments. The Gambia national football team, now safe and in good health at the Ocean Bay Hotel, is currently seeking alternative means to reach their destination in Côte D’Ivoire.

Janko’s First-Hand Account

Janko detailed the unsettling experience, describing the intense heat inside the plane even before takeoff and the subsequent bouts of dizziness and headaches that passengers suffered due to the combined effects of the heat and oxygen scarcity. He underscored the gravity of the situation, which could have led to even more severe consequences had the emergency landing not taken place.

0
Africa Safety Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
6 mins ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Kicks off Diplomatic Tour of Africa and Beyond
Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, is all set for a diplomatic tour of Africa and beyond, marking a significant tradition that has seen Africa being the first overseas destination for Chinese foreign ministers, annually for the past 34 years. This announcement was made by China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning and comes as a testament
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Kicks off Diplomatic Tour of Africa and Beyond
Altezza Travel Unveils 2024 Guide for Crowd-Free Kilimanjaro Expeditions
2 hours ago
Altezza Travel Unveils 2024 Guide for Crowd-Free Kilimanjaro Expeditions
Sundance Film Festival 2024: A Celebration of African American Talent and Voices
2 hours ago
Sundance Film Festival 2024: A Celebration of African American Talent and Voices
Ghana's Education Minister Refutes BECE Changes, Highlights Educational Advancements
50 mins ago
Ghana's Education Minister Refutes BECE Changes, Highlights Educational Advancements
BlueInvest Africa 2024: Boosting the Blue Economy through Entrepreneurship
1 hour ago
BlueInvest Africa 2024: Boosting the Blue Economy through Entrepreneurship
Zimbabwean Government Initiates Relocation Plan for Lubimbi Villagers
2 hours ago
Zimbabwean Government Initiates Relocation Plan for Lubimbi Villagers
Latest Headlines
World News
Eugenie Bouchard: From Tennis Court to Pickleball Arena
4 mins
Eugenie Bouchard: From Tennis Court to Pickleball Arena
'My Feet Are Killing Me' Season 3: A Journey into the World of Podiatry
5 mins
'My Feet Are Killing Me' Season 3: A Journey into the World of Podiatry
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Kicks off Diplomatic Tour of Africa and Beyond
6 mins
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Kicks off Diplomatic Tour of Africa and Beyond
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following Attack on Enforcement Directorate Officials
6 mins
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following Attack on Enforcement Directorate Officials
Labour Party Pledges Support for Post Office Scandal Legislation
6 mins
Labour Party Pledges Support for Post Office Scandal Legislation
Trump Signals No Divestment from Business Empire if Re-elected
6 mins
Trump Signals No Divestment from Business Empire if Re-elected
Calls for Boycott against Woolworths over Australia Day Merchandise Decision
6 mins
Calls for Boycott against Woolworths over Australia Day Merchandise Decision
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following ED Official Attack: A Reflection of Deep-Seated Political Rivalry
7 mins
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following ED Official Attack: A Reflection of Deep-Seated Political Rivalry
Sven-Goran Eriksson Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer: An Icon's Battle Begins
7 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer: An Icon's Battle Begins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
23 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
1 hour
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app