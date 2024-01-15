Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes

The Galway Rally, a much-anticipated event on the Irish motorsport calendar, has revved up the excitement by confirming that three-time British rally champion, Matt Edwards, will be partaking in the race, scheduled for February 3rd and 4th. The event marks Edward’s debut in a full series attempt on Irish soil, bringing a fresh layer of exhilaration to the competition.

High-profile Lineup

The rally will witness the participation of not just Edwards, but also Keith Cronin, a four-time British Rally Championship (BRC) winner and a previous victor of the Galway event. Both drivers will be manoeuvring their way through the race in Ford Fiesta Rally2 cars. Cronin, who had a limited season last year, managing to secure the second position in two BRC events, is making a comeback to concentrate on the Irish Tarmac series. He is also focussed on expanding his family business, attributing his decision to the logistical benefits.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Cronin has not entirely ruled out the possibility of pursuing a record fifth BRC title in the future. The Galway Rally is also going to be graced by the return of Austin MacHale, a five-time Irish Tarmac Rally champion. MacHale, joining the event for the sheer nostalgia of it, will be driving a Ford Focus WRC with his co-driver Brian Murphy.

A Gathering of Motorsport Enthusiasts

The event has drawn attention from around 130 entries, setting the stage for an adrenaline-charged competition. Separately, the Monaghan Navigation Trial, another noteworthy event in the Irish motorsport scene, concluded recently in Knockatallon. The race was won by Shane Maguire and Molly Maguire, who navigated their way to victory in a Subaru Impreza, with the distinction of the lowest penalty score. They were closely followed by other participants, also driving Subaru Imprezas.

A Testament to Motorsport’s Thrill

The Galway Rally and the Monaghan Navigation Trial are testament to the thrill and excitement that motorsport brings to participants and spectators alike. With high-profile drivers and fierce competition, these events continue to put Ireland on the global motorsport map, fostering a culture of speed, precision, and exhilarating rivalry.