Galopin Des Champs Dominates Savills Chase, Favored for Gold Cup

In a triumphant display of speed and stamina, the seven-year-old racehorse, Galopin Des Champs, stole the show at the Savills Chase at Leopardstown, winning by a staggering 23-length lead. This performance not only silenced critics who had raised questions about his form after previous defeats but also reinstated his prowess in the racing world. The horse, expertly trained by Willie Mullins, and skillfully ridden by jockey Paul Townend, dominated the race from start to finish, proving his class in a strong field.

Commanding Performance Sees Galopin Des Champs Favored for Gold Cup

Galopin Des Champs’ impressive win has sent ripples through betting markets, with his odds being significantly slashed for a repeat victory at the Gold Cup. The runner-up, Gerri Colombe, put up a valiant fight but couldn’t match the victor’s pace. The race also witnessed the absence of Fastorslow, a dual Punchestown conqueror, who was withdrawn due to the heavy ground conditions. Despite these challenges, Galopin Des Champs’ performance was nothing short of spectacular.

Strategic Changes Fuel Galopin Des Champs’ Victory

Mullins expressed satisfaction with the horse’s performance and revealed that strategic changes were made following Galopin Des Champs’ indifferent work at home. This strategic tweak, coupled with Townend’s decision to execute a wide course, proved instrumental in clearing the final fence with ease and securing the victory. The possibility of Galopin Des Champs running in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown in February was hinted by Mullins, but a firm decision is yet to be announced.

