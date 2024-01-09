Gallant Star: From Underdog to Potential Champion Under Brett Robb’s Guidance

With eyes set on the grand prize of the $1 million Country Championships Final at Randwick, trainer Brett Robb is diligently preparing Gallant Star, a horse partly owned by Kerry “Skull” O’Keeffe, the former Australian cricket legend. The journey of this four-year-old son of Zoustar to the prestigious country feature is a fascinating tale of transformation and determination.

From Yearling to Champion

Gallant Star’s journey began as a $200,000 yearling, a prospect that didn’t quite live up to its promise. After two lackluster trials, he was eventually bought for a mere $32,000 by O’Keeffe and his friend David Ringland. This purchase, initially seen as an overinvestment by Robb due to the horse’s disappointing trial performances, proved to be a striking turnaround.

Success Under Robb’s Guidance

Under Robb’s expert training, Gallant Star has flourished magnificently. Participating in seven starts, the horse has secured a place in all and claimed victory in three, amassing a remarkable $147,000 in prize money. This success stands as a testament to Robb’s faith in the horse’s potential and his exceptional training skills.

The Road Ahead: Country Championships 2023

Before the Country Championships, Gallant Star’s mettle will be tested in a Benchmark 72 race at Rosehill. This will serve as a crucial gauge of his readiness for the elite country feature. Last year’s Country Championships saw Robb seize victory with Sizzle Minizzle. This year, jockey Sam Clipperton, who has ridden Gallant Star, sees him as a strong contender for the 2023 event and beyond, particularly highlighting his potential for the 2024 race.

Not just a cricket legend, O’Keeffe brings a unique joy to the training experience, infusing the process with fun and humor. As Gallant Star gallops towards the Country Championships, his journey is not merely about racing triumphs but also about the camaraderie and shared dreams of those who believe in him.