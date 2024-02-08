Gallagher's 'Right Here for Rugby' Campaign: Bringing the Game Closer to Fans

Gallagher, the title partner of Gallagher Premiership Rugby, is on a mission to open up the world of rugby to new audiences and celebrate the community spirit that lies at the heart of each club. The "Right Here for Rugby" campaign is the insurance broker's latest initiative to bring the sport closer to fans and make it more accessible than ever before.

A Campaign Born Out of Passion and Community

Gallagher's dedication to rugby goes beyond just being a title partner. The company is committed to fostering a deeper connection between rugby clubs and fans while promoting the sport to a wider audience. The "Right Here for Rugby" campaign is a testament to this commitment, aiming to highlight the unique community spirit that each club embodies.

As part of the initiative, Gallagher is presenting the Gallagher Game Day series, which features 10 fixtures from the Gallagher Premiership Rugby season. Rugby enthusiasts have the chance to win tickets to these events through the Gallagher Game Day ticket ballot, offering an immersive game day experience for both new and seasoned fans.

The Gallagher Game Day Experience

Fans interested in participating can apply for either two or four tickets to one of the 10 Gallagher Game Day fixtures. Those who do not win tickets in the initial ballot will be automatically entered into a secondary ballot for tickets to the prestigious Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final, scheduled for June 8.

One of the most anticipated fixtures in the series is the clash between Exeter Chiefs and Newcastle Falcons on March 22. As part of the campaign, Gallagher is offering fans the opportunity to win tickets to this exhilarating match, where they can witness firsthand the skill, passion, and camaraderie that rugby has to offer.

Expanding Rugby's Reach

The "Right Here for Rugby" campaign reflects Gallagher's commitment to increasing accessibility and celebrating the community spirit that is so integral to the sport. By offering fans the chance to win tickets to these premium matches, Gallagher aims to open up the game to new audiences and enhance the match day experience for all attendees.

As the countdown to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final begins, Gallagher's campaign serves as a reminder that rugby is not just a sport – it's a community. And through initiatives like the "Right Here for Rugby" campaign, Gallagher is helping to ensure that this community continues to grow and thrive.

With the opportunity to win tickets to some of the most exciting fixtures of the season, fans from all walks of life are invited to join the rugby community and experience the unparalleled energy and passion that make the sport so special.

So, whether you're a seasoned rugby enthusiast or new to the game, Gallagher's "Right Here for Rugby" campaign offers a chance to be a part of something truly extraordinary. Don't miss your opportunity to witness the magic of rugby firsthand and become a part of this thriving community.