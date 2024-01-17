Galaxy S24 Series: Samsung Pioneers Mainstream AI Integration in Smartphones

In a move that promises to revolutionize the smartphone industry, Samsung has unveiled its latest flagship product, the Galaxy S24 series. The hallmark of this new range is a deep integration of artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities, aimed at making AI more mainstream in everyday devices.

Advertisment

Samsung's Tryst with AI

The Galaxy S24 series introduces new mobile experiences powered by Galaxy AI. Features like Live Translate for real-time voice and text translations, Interpreter for live conversation translations, Chat Assist for perfect conversational tones, and others add a new dimension to user experience. The Galaxy S24 also marks a milestone in search with Circle to Search, and features the ProVisual Engine for AI-powered image capturing and editing tools.

Hardware Upgrades and AI Infusion

Advertisment

The S24 and S24 Plus, slated for release on January 31st, come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors in the US and promise seven years of OS upgrades and security updates. Notable hardware improvements include bigger and brighter screens, improved camera setups, and increased battery capacities. The phones also support wireless charging and come with aluminum frames and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Google's Hand in the Game

A major factor in the AI capabilities of the Galaxy S24 series is Google's partnership with Samsung. Google's best-in-class foundational models, Gemini, power the next generation of AI capabilities. The partnership between Google Cloud and Samsung will allow Galaxy S24 users to access Gemini through Samsung apps. Android Auto will automatically summarize long texts and busy group chats while driving, and will soon reflect design elements from the Samsung Galaxy phone.

AI and Photography

The Galaxy S24 series significantly features AI enhancements in image editing. Generative AI is used for features such as Edit Suggestion and Generative Edit. The S24 Ultra specifically boasts a 5x optical zoom lens, larger pixels for improved low light shooting, and enhanced optical image stabilization. Super HDR and third-party HDR support have also been included in the devices' AI capabilities.