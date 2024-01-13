Galaxy Patch Secures Fourth Consecutive Victory at Sha Tin, Eyeing Classic Mile Next

The Sha Tin racecourse echoed with fervor and anticipation on Saturday as Galaxy Patch, the prodigious four-year-old racehorse trained by Pierre Ng Pang-chi, blazed a triumphant trail in the Class Two Pok Oi Cup. Clocking a staggering 1:08.68, the horse covered the 1,200-meter turf race, etching its fourth successive victory at this distance at Sha Tin.

From Underdog to Top Dog

In a dramatic turn of events, Galaxy Patch overcame a sluggish start to outpace its competition, finishing a length and a half ahead of the runner-up, Gummy Gummy. This victory was emblematic of the horse’s tenacity and ability to adapt, traits that are a testament to the rigorous training regimen implemented by Ng.

Considering the Classic Mile

Despite earlier indications that Galaxy Patch would continue to compete at 1,200 meters, trainer Ng is contemplating a daring leap into the Classic Mile. However, this ambitious move would necessitate a preparatory 1,400-meter race, positioning Galaxy Patch in uncharted territory.

A Triumphant Day for Ng

In addition to Galaxy Patch’s resounding success, Ng commemorated a winning treble with victories from Super Commander in the Class Four Lau Fau Shan Handicap, and I Give in the Class Three Tai Tong Handicap. I Give’s victory is particularly noteworthy, marking the horse’s sixth win in seven starts this season.

Karis Teetan’s Satisfaction

Karis Teetan, the jockey entrusted with both Galaxy Patch and Super Commander, articulated his satisfaction with Galaxy Patch’s performance. He acknowledged the horse’s significant improvement and its newfound ability to relax during races, reflecting the horse’s maturity and growth under Ng’s adept guidance. This triumphant day at the races fortifies Ng’s position in the championship and underscores the efficacy of his training approach.