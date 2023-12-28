en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Saudi Arabia

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: A High-stakes Super Cup Showdown in Riyadh

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:12 am EST
Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: A High-stakes Super Cup Showdown in Riyadh

The Turkish football giants, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, are preparing for an electrifying face-off in the Super Cup match, which is set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The encounter comes just days after a nail-biting goalless duel in the Süper Lig, marking their second showdown within a week. Galatasaray, the reigning champions of the Turkish Super Lig, are aiming to wrap up the year on a high note by clinching their 17th Super Cup title against Fenerbahçe, the current holders of the Turkish Cup.

A Look at the Recent Rivalry

Historically, Galatasaray has held the upper hand in the recent bouts, securing victory in four of the last ten matches against Fenerbahçe, while the remaining six resulted in four draws and two wins for Fenerbahçe. The Lions, as Galatasaray is commonly known, have displayed robust defensive tactics, recording six clean sheets and conceding a mere six goals in these face-offs.

Dealing with Injury Setbacks

However, the Lions are grappling with injury woes, with pivotal players Davinson Sanchez and Sergio Oliveira ruled out, posing a potential impact on their performance in this high-stakes match. Despite the setbacks, Galatasaray’s coach Okan Buruk has been meticulous in his preparation, ensuring that the Lions have yet to concede a goal in the three derbies under his tutelage.

Players to Watch and Financial Implications

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, having netted 17 goals this season, is a player to keep an eye on. However, his failure to score in the recent standoff against Fenerbahçe raises some concerns. The Super Cup’s chronicle highlights Galatasaray’s supremacy, with six titles pocketed in various host cities and nations across a span of 17 years. The financial implications of the match are significant. The triumphant team will bag 2 million euros, with the second-place team taking home 1.4 million euros, in addition to the 800,000 euros each team receives for participation.

The use of cookies on the website is also highlighted, emphasizing that they aid in advertising and marketing endeavors. Users can manage their preferences or learn more about cookies via the provided panel.

0
Saudi Arabia Sports Turkey
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AROYA Cruises to Launch First Arabic Cruise from Saudi Arabia

By Hadeel Hashem

Major Gold Discovery by Maaden Promises to Transform Saudi Arabian Economy

By Hadeel Hashem

NEOM's Norlana: Redefining Sustainable Modern Living

By Hadeel Hashem

Norway's KLP Pension Fund Drops Gulf Companies over Human Rights, Climate Concerns

By Hadeel Hashem

Honor's Innovative Approach, Amar's Debut, and EXPRO's Efficiency Driv ...
@Business · 3 hours
Honor's Innovative Approach, Amar's Debut, and EXPRO's Efficiency Driv ...
heart comment 0
Manchester City’s Triumphant Comeback: A Turning Point in the Premier League

By Salman Khan

Manchester City's Triumphant Comeback: A Turning Point in the Premier League
Saudi Diplomatic Expedition to AlUla: A Blend of History, Culture, and Global Engagement

By BNN Correspondents

Saudi Diplomatic Expedition to AlUla: A Blend of History, Culture, and Global Engagement
Prince of Al-Qassim Region Inaugurates Nabati Poetry Festival

By BNN Correspondents

Prince of Al-Qassim Region Inaugurates Nabati Poetry Festival
OIC Commences Operations from New Headquarters; ‘Saudi Picasso’ Mishal Al Shoaibi Exhibits in Riyadh

By BNN Correspondents

OIC Commences Operations from New Headquarters; 'Saudi Picasso' Mishal Al Shoaibi Exhibits in Riyadh
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab 2023: A Year of Political Tensions, Challenges, and Shifting Dynamics
30 seconds
Punjab 2023: A Year of Political Tensions, Challenges, and Shifting Dynamics
Anmol Kharb and Chirag Sen: New Stars in Indian Badminton
2 mins
Anmol Kharb and Chirag Sen: New Stars in Indian Badminton
Ex-Hamas Leader Reaffirms Commitment to 1967 Borders Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
Ex-Hamas Leader Reaffirms Commitment to 1967 Borders Amid Ongoing Conflict
UN Raises Alarms Over Escalating Human Rights Crises in West Bank
3 mins
UN Raises Alarms Over Escalating Human Rights Crises in West Bank
Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Performance in Test Match Against South Africa
4 mins
Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Performance in Test Match Against South Africa
Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age
4 mins
Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age
Significant Advancements in Cardiovascular Medicine in 2023: A Year in Review
4 mins
Significant Advancements in Cardiovascular Medicine in 2023: A Year in Review
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test
4 mins
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test
Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Centuries
5 mins
Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Centuries
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
28 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
37 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
47 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app