en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Gail Kim’s Near-Career-Ending Concussion During TNA’s 1000th Episode

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Gail Kim’s Near-Career-Ending Concussion During TNA’s 1000th Episode

September etched a significant milestone in the annals of Total Nonstop Action (TNA) with the celebration of its 1000th episode. The event was marked by a high-profile match that brought together a blend of seasoned and emerging wrestling talents. The line-up featured the likes of Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, and Trinity squaring off against Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Tasha Steelz.

Return of Gail Kim

Adding an extra layer of excitement to the evening was the return of Gail Kim, stepping into the wrestling ring for the first time since 2019. Kim, a revered figure in the wrestling world, was welcomed back with enthusiasm and expectations. However, the celebratory atmosphere took a worrying turn as the match progressed.

The Unfortunate Incident

The game-changing moment arrived when Velvet Sky, in a move that shocked the audience, interfered in the match. As a result, Gail Kim was pulled off the apron, leading her to hit her head hard on the concrete floor. The impact of the fall resulted in a concussion for Kim, casting a cloud over what had been a much-anticipated event.

Gail Kim Reflects on the Incident

On the aftermath of the incident, Gail Kim opened up about the experience in an interview with Ring The Belle. Kim described the turn of events as ‘freakish’, a reminder of the unpredictable nature of wrestling. The seriousness of the injury only dawned on her after videos of the incident surfaced on social media, leading to an influx of messages and calls from concerned fans and colleagues. Kim also hinted at her lack of adequate practice before the match.

Despite the injury, Kim continued to wrestle, albeit in an ‘auto-pilot’ mode for the rest of the match. Since then, she has not competed but has hinted at possibly entering the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match. The incident underscores the inherent risks of professional wrestling, even as it serves as a testament to the grit and determination of its athletes.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
The world of cricket is witnessing a paradigm shift in the approach of modern-day batters in Test matches. This observation comes from none other than the former South African cricketer, Jacques Kallis, revered for his impressive record of 45 Test hundreds. Kallis’s comments came during an exclusive interview with PTI, where he discussed the recent
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
5 mins ago
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
5 mins ago
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
5 mins ago
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
5 mins ago
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
5 mins ago
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
Latest Headlines
World News
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
4 mins
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
4 mins
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
5 mins
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
Iowa's Board of Medicine Proposes Amendments to Abortion Law Rules
5 mins
Iowa's Board of Medicine Proposes Amendments to Abortion Law Rules
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
5 mins
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
5 mins
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
5 mins
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
5 mins
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions
5 mins
Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
15 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app