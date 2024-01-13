Gail Kim’s Near-Career-Ending Concussion During TNA’s 1000th Episode

September etched a significant milestone in the annals of Total Nonstop Action (TNA) with the celebration of its 1000th episode. The event was marked by a high-profile match that brought together a blend of seasoned and emerging wrestling talents. The line-up featured the likes of Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, and Trinity squaring off against Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Tasha Steelz.

Return of Gail Kim

Adding an extra layer of excitement to the evening was the return of Gail Kim, stepping into the wrestling ring for the first time since 2019. Kim, a revered figure in the wrestling world, was welcomed back with enthusiasm and expectations. However, the celebratory atmosphere took a worrying turn as the match progressed.

The Unfortunate Incident

The game-changing moment arrived when Velvet Sky, in a move that shocked the audience, interfered in the match. As a result, Gail Kim was pulled off the apron, leading her to hit her head hard on the concrete floor. The impact of the fall resulted in a concussion for Kim, casting a cloud over what had been a much-anticipated event.

Gail Kim Reflects on the Incident

On the aftermath of the incident, Gail Kim opened up about the experience in an interview with Ring The Belle. Kim described the turn of events as ‘freakish’, a reminder of the unpredictable nature of wrestling. The seriousness of the injury only dawned on her after videos of the incident surfaced on social media, leading to an influx of messages and calls from concerned fans and colleagues. Kim also hinted at her lack of adequate practice before the match.

Despite the injury, Kim continued to wrestle, albeit in an ‘auto-pilot’ mode for the rest of the match. Since then, she has not competed but has hinted at possibly entering the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match. The incident underscores the inherent risks of professional wrestling, even as it serves as a testament to the grit and determination of its athletes.