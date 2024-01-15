Gage Goldberg Commits to University of Colorado Football Team

The son of WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg, Gage Goldberg, has publicly committed to playing collegiate football for the University of Colorado. The young, aspiring middle linebacker will be joining the ranks under the guidance of renowned coach, Deion Sanders.

Following Father’s Footsteps

Like father, like son, Gage Goldberg’s commitment to football comes as no surprise, considering Bill Goldberg’s impressive past as a professional football player before embarking on his wrestling career. Gage’s decision to join the University of Colorado is a significant milestone for the Goldberg family, marking the continuation of a legacy in the world of sports.

From Wrestling Rings to Football Fields

In an unusual twist to his journey, Gage has previously appeared alongside his father on WWE programming, even featuring in Goldberg’s feud with Bobby Lashley in 2021. He has successfully navigated the world of wrestling and now sets his sights on the football field, revealing a fascinating duality to his sporting career.

A Promising Future

Gage Goldberg, standing at 6ft and weighing 210 pounds, has received multiple Division-I scholarship offers, reflecting his potential in the sport. As he prepares to be a part of Deion Sanders’ team, the anticipation is high for what the future holds for this young athlete. Will he carve out a successful football career, or will the wrestling ring call him back? Only time will tell.