Gadsden Embarks on the Journey to Construct a Public Aquatic Center

On a quest to invigorate its recreational landscape, the City of Gadsden is contemplating the erection of a state-of-the-art aquatic center at the West Meighan Sports Complex. A contract for the center’s planning and design, proposed to be in the skilled hands of Williams Architects, is awaiting approval by the City Council next Tuesday.

Gadsden’s Public Aquatic Center: A Vision of Accessible Recreation

Mayor Craig Ford has been instrumental in championing the aquatic center, envisioning it as an outdoor swimming pool nestled within the existing Meighan Sports Complex. The choice of location is strategic, leveraging the complex’s accessibility and abundant parking space. The sports hub presently houses a diverse array of sports facilities, making it an ideal setting for the aquatic center.

Funding the Aquatic Dream

The financial backing for the ambitious project is projected to stem from a planned bond issue. Gadsden’s cityscape has been devoid of a public pool since the cessation of the Sixth Street Pool in 2019. The proposed aquatic center is more than just a remedy to fill this gap; it’s a calculated move to provide affordable access to swimming for residents, amplify water-based recreation, and potentially catalyze economic growth in the neighboring communities.

The Master Plan: Williams Architects at the Helm

Williams Architects, once granted the contract, will be tasked with the development of a comprehensive master plan. The plan will encompass design, staffing, and organization, with due consideration given to public input. The architects are anticipated to incorporate features such as a zero-entry ramp for easy access, designated swimming lanes for structured exercise, and a fun-filled water slide. Mayor Ford is confident that the aquatic center will not only serve as a recreational space but will also provide a fertile ground for families and visitors to create cherished memories.