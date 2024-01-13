Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis

Gaborone, the vibrant capital city of Botswana, has emerged as the chosen venue for the upcoming Africa Youth Championships, a prestigious table tennis event that marks a milestone in the sport’s history on the continent. The decision, a culmination of careful deliberation between the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) and ITTF-Africa, the continental governing body, places the city in the spotlight, acknowledging its top-notch sporting infrastructure.

Selection of Gaborone: More Than Just a City

Not a decision taken lightly, the selection of Gaborone over other potential host cities came down to its robust sporting infrastructure, a key factor for such an elite event. The city’s modern stadiums, state-of-the-art training facilities, and a range of accommodations capable of catering to diverse needs, stood out as a testament to its readiness for the tournament. The city’s facilities promise to deliver a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all involved, from athletes and officials to spectators.

The Africa Youth Championships: Reflecting the Future of the Sport

The Africa Youth Championship, set to take place from July 15 to 21, will host competitions for both Under-15 and Under-19 categories. This provides a platform for the continent’s budding table tennis stars to showcase their talent and compete at the highest level, marking a new chapter in the sport’s growth in Africa.

Boosting Sport Tourism: A Strategic Move

Another layer to the decision to award Gaborone the hosting rights is the underlying objective to enhance sport tourism within Botswana. The BTTA, by hosting this event, hopes to draw attention not just to the sport, but also to the nation as a worthy destination for sport tourism.