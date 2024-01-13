en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis

Gaborone, the vibrant capital city of Botswana, has emerged as the chosen venue for the upcoming Africa Youth Championships, a prestigious table tennis event that marks a milestone in the sport’s history on the continent. The decision, a culmination of careful deliberation between the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) and ITTF-Africa, the continental governing body, places the city in the spotlight, acknowledging its top-notch sporting infrastructure.

Selection of Gaborone: More Than Just a City

Not a decision taken lightly, the selection of Gaborone over other potential host cities came down to its robust sporting infrastructure, a key factor for such an elite event. The city’s modern stadiums, state-of-the-art training facilities, and a range of accommodations capable of catering to diverse needs, stood out as a testament to its readiness for the tournament. The city’s facilities promise to deliver a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all involved, from athletes and officials to spectators.

The Africa Youth Championships: Reflecting the Future of the Sport

The Africa Youth Championship, set to take place from July 15 to 21, will host competitions for both Under-15 and Under-19 categories. This provides a platform for the continent’s budding table tennis stars to showcase their talent and compete at the highest level, marking a new chapter in the sport’s growth in Africa.

Boosting Sport Tourism: A Strategic Move

Another layer to the decision to award Gaborone the hosting rights is the underlying objective to enhance sport tourism within Botswana. The BTTA, by hosting this event, hopes to draw attention not just to the sport, but also to the nation as a worthy destination for sport tourism. This aligns with the wider objective of Mmegi, a leading independent news source in Botswana, to offer comprehensive reporting on a range of topics, including sports.

0
Africa Botswana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
19 mins ago
Shootings of ANC Members Ignite Concerns Over Corruption and Safety in Eastern Cape
South Africa’s Eastern Cape region is grappling with shock and unease following a series of startling incidents involving prominent members of the African National Congress (ANC). Two distinguished ANC members have been the victims of unforeseen shootings, leaving the local community grappling with uncertainty and concern. The shootings have served to amplify already existing concerns
Shootings of ANC Members Ignite Concerns Over Corruption and Safety in Eastern Cape
Kenya's Deputy President Advocates for a Visa-Free Policy in Africa
48 mins ago
Kenya's Deputy President Advocates for a Visa-Free Policy in Africa
Political Upheaval in Senegal: Opposition Leader Ousmane Sonko Barred from Presidential Election
2 hours ago
Political Upheaval in Senegal: Opposition Leader Ousmane Sonko Barred from Presidential Election
Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions
28 mins ago
Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions
ANC112 Event: A Statement of Unity and Direction
35 mins ago
ANC112 Event: A Statement of Unity and Direction
Africa to Play Key Role at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos
39 mins ago
Africa to Play Key Role at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos
Latest Headlines
World News
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
27 seconds
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
36 seconds
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
1 min
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
1 min
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
2 mins
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
2 mins
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024
2 mins
Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024
A New Dawn in the Battle Against C. Diff Infections: FDA Approves Seres Therapeutics' Pill
3 mins
A New Dawn in the Battle Against C. Diff Infections: FDA Approves Seres Therapeutics' Pill
Pinturault's Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit
3 mins
Pinturault's Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app