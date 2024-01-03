en English
G$500,000 Grant Unveiled to Support Core Sports in Unprecedented Initiative

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
In an unprecedented move, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, in alliance with the National Sports Commission, has unveiled a financial assistance package worth G$500,000. The grant aims at bolstering 10 out of 12 core sports by facilitating the acquisition of necessary equipment. The sports set to benefit from this initiative include athletics, badminton, basketball, hockey, lawn tennis, rugby, squash, swimming, table tennis, and volleyball. However, cricket and football were kept out of this grant’s ambit, given their existing annual financial assistance from various international and regional governing bodies.

A Novel Initiative to Boost Sports

Conceptualized by the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., this initiative is unique in the local sports landscape. It underscores the critical need for communication, cooperation, and collaboration between sports organizations and government agencies. The move not only demonstrates the commitment to fostering the growth of sports but also hints at the potential for such initiatives to evolve and improve in the future.

Embracing the Initiative

The associations of the core sports have welcomed this move with open arms. They believe it will profoundly impact their respective sports, ushering in an era of enhanced performance and robust growth. Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, emphasized on the importance of such collaborations and their potential to strengthen the sporting culture and landscape in the region.

The Role of Business Skills in Sports

Highlighting another facet of sports, Hilary Ash, a 2013 graduate of Wharton and the vice president of games delivery and venue infrastructure for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is leveraging her business skills to shape the future of sports. Ash is overseeing the venue masterplan strategy for the Games, working hand-in-hand with designers and suppliers to ensure the venues meet the varied needs of different teams. Additionally, she is involved in initiatives to help young people realize that the business of sports extends beyond just becoming a star athlete.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

