Future of Ventura County All-Star Football Game in Limbo

In a critical juncture, the Ventura County All-Star football game, a half-century-old local tradition, is hanging in the balance. The game faces a potential discontinuation following the withdrawal of its longtime sponsor, the Downtown Ventura Lions Club. The Ventura County Football Coaches Association (VCFCA) has stepped in to cover this year's expenses, but the future of the game remains uncertain.
50th Anniversary Game Amid Financial Uncertainty
The 50th anniversary East-West game, marking the conclusion of Ventura County's 100th high school football season, is slated to take place at Camarillo High. Despite the financial challenges, the game's significance and tradition have not waned. VCFCA president Mike Moon, however, has voiced concerns about the game's future if ticket sales do not offset the costs.
Players and Coaches Express Strong Sentiment
Despite the precarious circumstances, players like Shaun Torgeson, the Lineman of the Year and a Portland State University commit, are eager to participate. Coaches Jim Bittner and Charles Collins are leading teams assembled with a mix of talented athletes, underscoring the game's importance and value within the community. A noticeable disparity in roster sizes between the East and West teams points to the need for better planning and scheduling.
Scheduling Conflicts and Hope for the Future
Adjusting the timing of the event could help boost participation, as the current schedule clashes with other sports seasons. The game's long history, dating back to 1974, amplifies the strong sentiment within the community to preserve this local tradition. The hope is that the 50th anniversary game will reinvigorate interest and support, ensuring the Ventura County All-Star football game continues to be a cherished annual event.