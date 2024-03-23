Fury vs Joshua Mega Fight Eyes 2025 in Saudi Arabia After Usyk Bouts, Says Warren

Boxing fans around the globe are on the edge of their seats as Frank Warren, Tyson Fury's promoter, hints at a monumental clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia come 2025. Following an anticipated series of fights between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, the stage seems set for Joshua and Fury to finally face off in what's expected to be one of the most lucrative bouts in boxing history.

The Road to 2025: Fury, Joshua, and Usyk

According to Warren, the timeline for the Fury vs Joshua spectacle has been influenced by an upcoming undisputed heavyweight fight between Fury and Usyk. With a staggering £100 million on the line for the victor, the loser is expected to exercise a rematch clause, potentially postponing the Fury vs Joshua fight until 2025. Warren expressed confidence that the financial allure of hosting the fight in Saudi Arabia, coupled with the historical precedence of iconic boxing matches in unique locations, makes the Middle East the likely venue for this colossal event.

Financial Implications and Venue Considerations

Warren's revelation underscores the significant economic factors at play, suggesting that the choice of Saudi Arabia as the venue is driven by the substantial financial incentives available. Echoing the era of legendary fights like The Rumble in the Jungle and The Thrilla in Manila, Warren highlights the trend of boxing's biggest matches taking place where the money leads, even if it means moving away from traditional venues in New York and Las Vegas. The emphasis on financial viability reflects the transient nature of a boxer's career and the imperative to maximize earnings.

What This Means for Joshua

While Fury prepares for his bouts with Usyk, Anthony Joshua is not left without options. Potential opponents such as Filip Hrgovic, Deontay Wilder, and Joseph Parker are on the table, ensuring that Joshua stays in fighting shape and remains in the public eye. The anticipation around the Fury vs Joshua match-up continues to build, promising to deliver one of the most eagerly awaited events in recent boxing history.

As the boxing world looks forward to this unprecedented event, the implications extend beyond the ring. A fight of this magnitude not only cements the legacy of the boxers involved but also has the potential to reshape the economic landscape of the sport. Fans, meanwhile, are left to wonder about the outcomes of the Fury-Usyk encounters and how they will set the stage for the ultimate showdown in Saudi Arabia. With history in the making, the countdown to 2025 and one of the richest bouts in boxing begins.