Boxing & MMA

Fundora vs Bohachuk: A High-Stakes Battle for the WBC Interim 154-Pound Title

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Fundora vs Bohachuk: A High-Stakes Battle for the WBC Interim 154-Pound Title

There is an electrifying wave coursing through the world of boxing as two potent forces, Sebastian Fundora and Serhii Bohachuk, prepare to lock horns for the coveted WBC interim 154-pound title. The high-stakes battle is expected to unfold on a Premier Boxing Champions undercard in March, although the specifics regarding the fight date and location remain shrouded in anticipation.

A Battle of Rankings and Records

Approved during the WBC convention in November, this fight has sent ripples through the junior middleweight division. Bohachuk, the Ukrainian dynamo with a formidable record of 23-1 and an impressive tally of 23 knockouts, occupies the No. 10 spot in The Ring’s rankings. In a bold move, he has foregone a January fight to steel himself for the title bout against Fundora, who stands tall at No. 3 with a 20-1-1 record and 13 knockouts.

Fundora and Bohachuk: Stories of Triumph and Tribulation

Fundora, known for his skyscraping height and far-reaching advantage, is on a quest to reclaim the WBC interim title that he lost to Brian Mendoza. Prior to this loss, Fundora was riding high on a wave of victories, making his current journey a testament to his resilience and fighting spirit. On the other hand, Bohachuk spent 2022 in Ukraine, amidst the throes of war, his focus unswervingly on the ring, marking a poignant narrative of human endurance against all odds.

154-pound Division: A Complex Landscape

The current landscape of the 154-pound division is fraught with complexities. Jermell Charlo, despite holding multiple titles, has lost some due to the intricate web of sanctioning body decisions and his choice to square off against Canelo Alvarez. Another name that rings a bell in this division is Tim Tszyu, who was recently elevated to the position of WBO full titleholder. The imminent Fundora-Bohachuk fight is a golden opportunity for both warriors to assert their dominance in this highly competitive arena and redefine the future of the junior middleweight division.

Boxing & MMA Sports Ukraine
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

