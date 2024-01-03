en English
Sports

Fulton Girls Wrestling: A Strong Performance at North Central Missouri Conference Tournament

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
The Fulton girls wrestling team, in a display of tenacity and skill, delivered a commendable performance at the North Central Missouri Conference Tournament. The event, held at Moberly Area Community College, saw the team securing a record of three victories and two losses on Tuesday.

Fulton’s Victorious Streak

Scoring decisive victories, Fulton outshone Moberly with a score of 30-24, Kirksville with a score of 36-21, and Hannibal with a score of 36-9. However, the team faced narrow defeats against Mexico, concluding with a score of 33-31, and against Marshall, with a final score of 42-36.

Star Performers

Emerging as key contributors to Fulton’s success were Savanna Leeper in the 110-pound category, Olivia Weaver in the 115/120-pound category, and Rilee Swaim in the 130-pound category. These wrestlers boasted undefeated records of 5-0. Leeper achieved victories through four forfeits and one fall. Weaver demonstrated her prowess with three forfeits and two falls, while Swaim earned three forfeits, one decision, and one fall. Emmy Begemann (125 pounds) also went undefeated, with three falls and one forfeit under her belt.

Strong Finishes

Other notable performances included Carly Foster (170/190 pounds) and Layn Simerl (190/235 pounds), both recording impressive 4-1 finishes. Adrienne Johnson (155 pounds) concluded the tournament with a record of 2-3, securing her two wins by forfeit.

The Fulton girls wrestling team will face NCMC/district opponent Hannibal at Hannibal High School, scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m., bracing for another day of intense competition.

Sports United States Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

