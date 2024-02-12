Full Swing: Netflix's Golf Docuseries Set to Return for a Third Season

Netflix's smash-hit golf docuseries, "Full Swing," is poised to return for a third season in 2025, even before the second season graces our screens. The announcement, first reported by Sports Business Journal and later confirmed by sources, has set the golfing world abuzz with excitement and anticipation.

Full Swing's Unprecedented Success

Full Swing's journey began with a resounding success in its maiden season. The series, produced by Vox Media Studios and Box to Box Films, opened a window into the lives of professional golfers, capturing the highs and lows of their careers on the PGA Tour.

With its unique blend of sports and documentary filmmaking, the series quickly gained a massive following, resonating with golf aficionados and casual viewers alike. The second season, slated to release on March 6, is eagerly awaited, with fans speculating about the new stories that will unfold on the golf course.

Season 3: Building on the Momentum

The decision to renew "Full Swing" for a third season, even before the second one airs, speaks volumes about its popularity and the confidence Netflix has in the series. According to Chad Mumm, the executive producer of the show, the relationships built with the players have been instrumental in the show's success.

"We've been able to create these deep relationships with the players," Mumm said. "They're trusting us with their stories, and that's allowing us to tell these really interesting narratives."

Filming for the third season is reportedly already underway. Last week, cameras were spotted rolling at the WM Phoenix Open, with Collin Morikawa giving the first interview. This early start suggests that the third season will delve even deeper into the world of professional golf, offering viewers an even more intimate and engaging experience.

A Promising Future for Full Swing

As "Full Swing" continues to break new ground in sports documentary storytelling, its renewal for a third season is a testament to the power of compelling narratives and the enduring appeal of golf.

With its unique perspective on the sport and its players, "Full Swing" has carved out a niche for itself in the crowded landscape of sports programming. As we eagerly await the second season and look forward to the third, one thing is certain: "Full Swing" is here to stay.

In the ever-evolving world of sports entertainment, "Full Swing" stands as a shining example of how the right blend of storytelling, access, and production values can create a captivating and enduring series. Here's to many more seasons of "Full Swing" and the stories it will bring to light.