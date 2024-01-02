en English
Italy

Fulham Contemplating Loan Deal for Serbian Midfielder

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Fulham Contemplating Loan Deal for Serbian Midfielder

In what appears to be a strategic move, Fulham Football Club is mulling over the decision to loan out their Serbian midfielder, Sasa Lukic. The consideration comes on the heels of interest from Italian clubs and Lukic’s restricted playtime at Fulham. The Serbian player has been struggling to secure a regular starting position, managing only four Premier League starts this season and none since October of the previous year.

Interest from Napoli

In the midst of Lukic’s limited playtime, Napoli, a prominent football club in Italy, has been closely observing his situation at Fulham. The Italian club’s interest in the Serbian midfielder comes during the ongoing transfer window, intensifying the speculation around his future at Fulham.

Fulham’s Stance

Fulham’s manager, Marco Silva, seems inclined to approve Lukic’s exit in the January transfer window. Lukic, who transferred to Fulham in January of the previous year, is not perceived as a key player in Silva’s team strategy. This stance further fuels the possibility of his departure from the club in the near future.

Negotiations and Financial Implications

Adding another layer to this developing story, Fulham appears open to offering Lukic on a free loan deal. Such a move would alleviate the club’s financial burden by saving on his wages for the remainder of the season. As for Napoli, they are currently evaluating the potential of incorporating Lukic into their squad during the ongoing transfer window.

Italy Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

