en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Fujitsu Frontiers Secure Third Consecutive Victory in Rice Bowl Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Fujitsu Frontiers Secure Third Consecutive Victory in Rice Bowl Championship

In a triumphant display of athletic prowess, the Fujitsu Frontiers clinched their third consecutive victory in the Rice Bowl American football championship in Japan. This marks their eighth overall win in this prestigious competition. Their victory was sealed with a final score of 16-10 against the Panasonic Impulse.

A Decisive Touchdown

The turning point of the game came in the form of a 21-yard touchdown pass from Samajie Grant to Kazuki Kimura. This pivotal play unfolded in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, breaking the 10-10 tie and setting the Fujitsu Frontiers on the path to victory. Grant’s outstanding performance in this critical moment earned him the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the X-League’s championship game, held at the iconic Tokyo Dome.

A Repeated Defeat for Panasonic Impulse

On the other side of the field, this loss marked the third consecutive Rice Bowl defeat for the Panasonic Impulse, highlighting a challenging period for the team. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to break the Fujitsu Frontiers’ winning streak.

A Moment of Silence

Prior to the game, a poignant moment of silence was observed by all present to honour the victims of the recent earthquake disaster that struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year’s Day. This solemn occasion served as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit, even as the thrill of the game unfolded.

0
Japan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199': A New Chapter in Sci-Fi Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Assam Road Tragedy, Japan's Earthquake Aftermath, and South Korea's E-Commerce Surge

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Day Earthquake: Central Japan Struggles Amid Aftermath

By BNN Correspondents

Akihiro Ononaka's 'Gushing Over Magical Girls' Gets Anime Adaptation

By BNN Correspondents

Garmin's Second-Generation Lily Hybrid Smartwatch Spotted on Support P ...
@Japan · 36 mins
Garmin's Second-Generation Lily Hybrid Smartwatch Spotted on Support P ...
heart comment 0
Japan Earthquake Survivors Confront Freezing Rain, Risk of Landslides

By Shivani Chauhan

Japan Earthquake Survivors Confront Freezing Rain, Risk of Landslides
Tragic Fire in Tokyo Metropolis: Elderly Individuals Found Dead

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Fire in Tokyo Metropolis: Elderly Individuals Found Dead
Devastating Earthquake Hits Japan: Singaporean Comedian Caught in the Chaos

By BNN Correspondents

Devastating Earthquake Hits Japan: Singaporean Comedian Caught in the Chaos
China’s Premier Extends Condolences and Offers Support to Japan Following Earthquakes

By BNN Correspondents

China's Premier Extends Condolences and Offers Support to Japan Following Earthquakes
Latest Headlines
World News
Chhattisgarh Observes 'Dry Day' for Ram Temple Consecration Amid Varied National News
25 seconds
Chhattisgarh Observes 'Dry Day' for Ram Temple Consecration Amid Varied National News
Cathal Crowe Undergoes Urgent Surgery: Office to Operate As Usual
30 seconds
Cathal Crowe Undergoes Urgent Surgery: Office to Operate As Usual
AI's Rising Influence in Australian Politics and Non-Profit Sector
1 min
AI's Rising Influence in Australian Politics and Non-Profit Sector
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed: An Act of Terrorism or Political Vendetta?
1 min
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed: An Act of Terrorism or Political Vendetta?
Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Infused with Ancient Nutritional Wisdom
2 mins
Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Infused with Ancient Nutritional Wisdom
Bridgeport Election Scandal: Wanda Geter-Pataky under Investigation
3 mins
Bridgeport Election Scandal: Wanda Geter-Pataky under Investigation
Prebiotics Reveal Potential in Enhancing Iron Absorption in Infants; Nuchev Launches New Product
3 mins
Prebiotics Reveal Potential in Enhancing Iron Absorption in Infants; Nuchev Launches New Product
The Rise of the Sober Curious: A New Year, A Healthier Lifestyle
3 mins
The Rise of the Sober Curious: A New Year, A Healthier Lifestyle
Ja Morant Dunks Over Victor Wembanyama: A Thrilling NBA Night
3 mins
Ja Morant Dunks Over Victor Wembanyama: A Thrilling NBA Night
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
37 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
37 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app