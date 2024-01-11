FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete

On a recent episode of the 'WAVY-TV 10' podcast, the distinguished tag-team duo, FTR, unveiled their unwavering commitment to the future of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and an intriguing initiative dubbed as 'Collision'. FTR, embellished with the honor of being two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, shed light on their intentions and ambitions within the AEW landscape.

Commitment to Excellence

Delving into their aspirations, Dax, one half of this formidable tag team, underscored their objective to be etched into history as the greatest tag team. However, their vision extends beyond personal accolades. With an acute awareness of the ticking clock of age and the inevitable physical decline, Dax stressed the importance of nurturing the younger talent within AEW. The intent is clear - to prepare the next generation to carry on the legacy they aim to establish.

FTR's Role in AEW's Competitive Landscape

Amidst their ambitious goals, Dax also voiced their desire to ensure AEW remains a heavyweight contender against WWE. He emphasized the importance of winning championships, but not at the cost of losing sight of their goal of mentoring the younger talent. This spirit of competitiveness, coupled with a desire to give back, reflects the dual mission of FTR - to secure personal glory while fostering the growth of AEW.

Collision: A New Project on the Horizon

Wheeler, the other half of FTR, echoed Dax's sentiments. He pledged his dedication to supporting young tag teams and threw the spotlight on 'Collision', the new project they are championing. Aiming to draw more viewers to AEW, especially on Saturday nights, Wheeler expressed his hope that 'Collision' would serve as a platform for showcasing talent and elevating the status of AEW. The duo lost their most recent AEW World Tag Team Championship in October of the previous year to Ricky Starks and Big Bill, but this setback has not dampened their determination. Their commitment to AEW, to the future of tag team wrestling, and to the success of 'Collision' remains unwavering.