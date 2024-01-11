en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Interviews

FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project ‘Collision’: A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:43 pm EST
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project ‘Collision’: A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete

On a recent episode of the ‘WAVY-TV 10’ podcast, the distinguished tag-team duo, FTR, unveiled their unwavering commitment to the future of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and an intriguing initiative dubbed as ‘Collision’. FTR, embellished with the honor of being two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, shed light on their intentions and ambitions within the AEW landscape.

Commitment to Excellence

Delving into their aspirations, Dax, one half of this formidable tag team, underscored their objective to be etched into history as the greatest tag team. However, their vision extends beyond personal accolades. With an acute awareness of the ticking clock of age and the inevitable physical decline, Dax stressed the importance of nurturing the younger talent within AEW. The intent is clear – to prepare the next generation to carry on the legacy they aim to establish.

FTR’s Role in AEW’s Competitive Landscape

Amidst their ambitious goals, Dax also voiced their desire to ensure AEW remains a heavyweight contender against WWE. He emphasized the importance of winning championships, but not at the cost of losing sight of their goal of mentoring the younger talent. This spirit of competitiveness, coupled with a desire to give back, reflects the dual mission of FTR – to secure personal glory while fostering the growth of AEW.

Collision: A New Project on the Horizon

Wheeler, the other half of FTR, echoed Dax’s sentiments. He pledged his dedication to supporting young tag teams and threw the spotlight on ‘Collision’, the new project they are championing. Aiming to draw more viewers to AEW, especially on Saturday nights, Wheeler expressed his hope that ‘Collision’ would serve as a platform for showcasing talent and elevating the status of AEW. The duo lost their most recent AEW World Tag Team Championship in October of the previous year to Ricky Starks and Big Bill, but this setback has not dampened their determination. Their commitment to AEW, to the future of tag team wrestling, and to the success of ‘Collision’ remains unwavering.

0
Interviews Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Interviews

See more
57 mins ago
Kristen Stewart Reflects on 'Gay Undertones' in Twilight and Personal Sexuality
Known for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight film series, Kristen Stewart recently offered a fresh perspective on the saga’s themes and how they relate to her own sexuality. In a candid interview with Variety, the 33-year-old actress suggested that the popular film series carries ‘gay undertones.’ Stewart described the narrative as being
Kristen Stewart Reflects on 'Gay Undertones' in Twilight and Personal Sexuality
Julia Roberts Reflects on Friendship, Career, and Personal Life in British Vogue Interview
5 hours ago
Julia Roberts Reflects on Friendship, Career, and Personal Life in British Vogue Interview
Benioff and Weiss Address Game of Thrones Finale Backlash and Future
6 hours ago
Benioff and Weiss Address Game of Thrones Finale Backlash and Future
Uganda's Joel Ssenyonyi: Parliament is 'Not a Friendship Club'
1 hour ago
Uganda's Joel Ssenyonyi: Parliament is 'Not a Friendship Club'
Julia Roberts Critiques Film Industry Evolution: Chaos in Fame's Path
2 hours ago
Julia Roberts Critiques Film Industry Evolution: Chaos in Fame's Path
Camille Kostek's Unique Approach to Health and Fitness Goals in 2024
3 hours ago
Camille Kostek's Unique Approach to Health and Fitness Goals in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
2 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
3 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
3 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
4 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
4 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
4 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
5 mins
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
5 mins
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
5 mins
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
4 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app