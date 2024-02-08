FSU Takes on ACC in Legal Battle Over Conference Rights and Fees

Florida State University Battles Atlantic Coast Conference in Legal Showdown

In a gripping turn of events, Florida State University (FSU) has taken legal action against the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), seeking dismissal of the ACC's lawsuit filed in North Carolina. The motion, available on Scribd, outlines five allegations against the ACC, suggesting potential violations of its own bylaws in the lawsuit process.

The saga began last December when the ACC filed a lawsuit against FSU, which was met with a retaliatory lawsuit from the university. The legal arguments presented by FSU's legal team are claimed to be compelling, but the outcome hinges on the Mecklenburg County Superior Court's judgment.

FSU's Case for Dismissal

FSU's motion to dismiss or stay the action asserts that the ACC's lawsuit is premature and filed improperly without the required vote of conference membership. The university also seeks a declaratory judgment to void the league's grant of rights and hefty withdrawal fee, which could cost FSU a staggering $572 million if they break the agreement and leave the ACC.

The motion further argues that the ACC's preemptive suit came before an actual controversy arose, and that the ACC's members never took the required vote to approve the suit. Additionally, FSU contends that the ACC's grant of rights was never approved by the school's trustees, and that the case should be resolved in Florida due to sovereign immunity and state laws.

ACC's 'Race to the Courthouse'

FSU's legal team criticizes the ACC's 'race to the courthouse' and claims that the ACC's lawsuit is fundamentally flawed and subject to dismissal. They argue that the ACC filed suit before an actual controversy arose, failed to provide member notice or obtain required votes, and engaged in improper venue-shopping.

The Florida State Board of Trustees' North Carolina-based legal team has filed a motion to dismiss the ACC's lawsuit in Mecklenburg County Superior Court, citing improper venue and procedural flaws. The motion also seeks a stay of the ACC's lawsuit in favor of a broader Florida action, predicting a lengthy battle over venue.

The Future of FSU and ACC

As the legal battle between FSU and the ACC continues, the future of their relationship remains uncertain. The ACC filed suit against Florida State seeking declaratory judgment in defense of the grant of rights, one day before the Florida State board filed its own lawsuit against the ACC challenging the grant of rights and $130 million withdrawal fee.

Only time will tell how the Mecklenburg County Superior Court will rule on FSU's motion to dismiss the ACC's lawsuit. Regardless of the outcome, this high-stakes legal showdown serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and challenges in the world of college sports.

As the dust settles on this legal dispute, the global audience waits with bated breath to see how this story unfolds and what it means for the future of Florida State University and the Atlantic Coast Conference.