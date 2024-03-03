FSU Honors Chip Baker's 39-Year Legacy in Baseball Program During New Orleans Game

Florida State University (FSU) prepares to celebrate the illustrious 39-year career of former assistant coach and director of operations, Chip Baker, in a special event during the March 9 game against New Orleans. Baker, affectionately known as 'Big Shooter' and recognized for his contributions to 16 College World Series teams, will be honored with mini posters for fans and an on-field recognition in the third inning.

Celebrating a Seminole Stalwart

Chip Baker's tenure at FSU spanned nearly four decades, during which he served under coaches Mike Martin, Mike Martin Jr., and Link Jarrett. Known for his dedication and impact, Baker was a key figure in FSU baseball's success, contributing to over 1,856 game wins and 16 College World Series appearances. Fans will have the opportunity to engage with Baker during a pregame Q&A session, emphasizing his lasting influence on the program.

A Career of Distinction

Throughout his career, Baker was not just a coach but also a mentor, responsible for facility enhancements, budget management, and alumni relations. His coaching prowess was particularly notable in developing All-American catchers and contributing to the progression of several major leaguers. Baker's legacy extends beyond the field, with his contributions to baseball education and community engagement earning him widespread respect and recognition, including entry into FSU's Circle of Gold.

Legacy Lives On

As FSU baseball fans and the wider sports community commemorate Baker's retirement and contributions, his story serves as a testament to dedication, excellence, and the impact one individual can have on a program's legacy. The celebration on March 9 will not just be a tribute to Baker's past achievements but also a reminder of the enduring spirit he has instilled in Seminole baseball. For more details on the event and FSU baseball news, fans are encouraged to visit Seminole's official website and follow the team on social media.