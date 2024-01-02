Frontier Conference Basketball Play Set to Ignite the Court

The Frontier Conference is poised to ignite the basketball court as teams gear up for the critical part of their season, commencing on January 6. The conference play will witness six teams locking horns in 15 games each, promising a spectacle of high-powered action and strategic gameplay.

Top-15 Matchup Marks The Opening

An intriguing top-15 face-off will mark the beginning of the conference play, with No.7 Montana Tech (10-3) hosting No.15 Rocky Mountain College (9-4) in Butte. As the only nationally-ranked teams in the Frontier, both squads showcase a high-scoring offense. Last season, Montana Tech emerged victorious in all four encounters against Rocky Mountain, including at the conference tournament.

Other Games And Player Highlights

Other games on the horizon include Montana Western (7-6) clashing with MSU-Northern (8-5), and Providence (7-6) facing Carroll (6-7). As we reflect on the recent games, standout performances of various players come to light. Asa Williams of Montana Tech, for instance, led his team with a stellar average of 20 points and 2.5 steals per game, earning him the title of Frontier Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Heightened Competition And Excitement

The conference games are anticipated to usher in a heightened level of competition and exhilaration across the Frontier gyms. The Montana State University-Northern men’s basketball team is entering the Frontier play with momentum, riding high on back-to-back home wins. On the other hand, the Montana Western men’s basketball team is hoping to reverse their two-game slide as they face MSU-Northern this Saturday.

In the backdrop of these imminent games, each team is preparing to put forth their best foot. With athletes like Zackry Martinez, R.J. Ramone, Jacob Randall, and Jamie Pickens showcasing formidable performances, the Frontier conference play promises to be a thrilling ride for every basketball enthusiast.