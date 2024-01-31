Frontier Airlines Boosts Puerto Rican Golf Tourism With Six New Direct Flights

Frontier Airlines, in a recent announcement, has confirmed its plans to inaugurate six new direct flights to Puerto Rico, commencing from June 1. This development, a significant boost to Puerto Rican golf tourism, aims to link the island with various cities in North Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Florida. The move is expected to facilitate the travel of golf enthusiasts to the island, renowned globally for its exceptional golf courses.

Spotlight on Puerto Rico's Golf Courses

Puerto Rico, the island blessed with a wealth of 18 golf courses, two of which are currently under construction, has always been a popular choice among golf aficionados. The island's reputation is further enhanced by having hosted events organized by prestigious golfing organizations like the PGA Tour and the United States Golf Association.

The golfing experience in Puerto Rico is diverse, with 16 public golf courses offering a range of unique experiences. Different price points, innovative designs, and captivating settings, including oceanside views and mountain-rainforest vistas, make every golfing session a memorable affair. It is no surprise that several of these courses have been rated by Golfweek as being among the best in the region.

Puerto Rico: A Traveler's Paradise

Adding to the island's allure is its bilingual culture, the use of the U.S. dollar, no passport requirement for U.S. citizens, and a plethora of diverse tourism offerings. With award-winning resorts, over 4,000 restaurants, beautiful beaches, and unique biodiversity, Puerto Rico stands as a captivating destination for tourists beyond just golf enthusiasts.

New Flights Meeting the Rising Demand

Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, welcomed the new flights, stating that they would meet the growing demand for travel to the island. With this bold move by Frontier Airlines, the accessibility to the island is set to increase, paving the way for an influx of golf tourists and further boosting Puerto Rico's tourism sector.