Front Office Shake-Up Looms for Charlotte Hornets Amid New Ownership

The Charlotte Hornets, a well-recognized NBA team, are in a state of flux. Despite extending Mitch Kupchak's contract for multiple years in 2022, whispers of a potential reshuffling in the organization's front office are growing louder, fueled by the advent of new ownership.

Inside the Hive's Predictions

Michael Scotto, a renowned contributor to HoopsHype, shed light on the situation in a recent episode of Inside the Hive on the All Hornets Podcast Network. Scotto hinted at the likelihood of changes occurring post the NBA trade deadline. He ventured that the Hornets might not make major moves at the trade deadline, suggesting a possible front office shakeup.

Potential Candidates for GM

Scotto went on to speculate about potential replacements if a GM change does occur. Travis Schlenk, currently the VP of Player Personnel for the Washington Wizards, and Jeff Peterson, Assistant GM for the Brooklyn Nets, are two potential candidates. Both Schlenk and Peterson have previously worked with the Atlanta Hawks, thereby establishing connections with the new Hornets' ownership.

Amazon Prime's Strategic Acquisition

In a noteworthy development, Amazon Prime has acquired a minority stake in Diamond Sports Group (DSG), the company that operates 'Bally Sports' and holds the media rights for the Charlotte Hornets. The acquisition implies that Hornets' games will now be available for viewing on Amazon Prime, potentially enhancing the viewer experience. This move is speculated to be a strategic setup for Amazon to bid for local broadcast rights when the TV rights deal comes up for negotiation at the end of the 2024 season.

The Hornets, amidst these developments, are reportedly open to selling at the trade deadline. The ESPN Rookie Ladder's exclusion of Brandon Miller from the top 10 has sparked debates. As the situation unfolds, the hosts also preview the upcoming Pelicans game and promise additional content for subscribers.