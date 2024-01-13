From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell

From the humble beginnings of a youth league field to the grandeur of the national championship, Wayne Rundell’s journey as a football official is a testament to perseverance, passion, and the love of the game. A middle-school basketball coach with over two decades of experience in Division One football, Rundell recently reached the peak of his officiating career by overseeing the national championship game between Michigan and Washington.

Igniting the Officiating Spark

Rundell’s path to this pinnacle event started not with a grand ambition, but with a simple curiosity kindled by a friend’s involvement in high school football officiating. His initial aspiration? To officiate a major high school game on a Friday night. However, as he spent more time on the field, he discovered a deeper appreciation for the sport and his role as an official. His dedication to the game never wavered, leading him ultimately to the apex of his career as part of the ACC representative crew for the national championship.

More Than Just a Game

For Rundell, officiating is about more than just the game. It’s about the camaraderie and lifelong friendships formed with fellow officials. It’s about standing in the middle of an electrifying stadium, feeling the passion of the fans, and remembering to enjoy the moment before focusing on the task at hand. The national championship game was no different. Despite the high stakes, Rundell and his crew reminded themselves of the joy inherent in their roles.

A Near Miss and A Career Highlight

The opportunity to officiate at the national level was almost missed when Rundell overlooked a call from his supervisor announcing his selection. However, he returned the call just in time and was able to partake in the unforgettable experience that unfolded in Houston, Texas. With his family cheering him on from the stands, Rundell stepped onto the field amid the roaring excitement of the stadium, a testament to his unwavering dedication and passion for his craft.

Wayne Rundell’s story is not just about a career in officiating; it’s a narrative of unyielding dedication, a love for team sports, and the rewards that come from chasing your passion, no matter how big or small the dream may be.