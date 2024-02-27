From WorldTour Soigneur to Pro Gravel Racer: Geerike Schreurs' Journey with SD Worx-ProTime

After spending seven years in the cycling world as a soigneur, notably five with the Women's WorldTour team Lidl-Trek, Geerike Schreurs has embarked on an unexpected career pivot into professional gravel racing. Her transition was facilitated by none other than Anna van der Breggen, the multi-time world champion and Olympian turned director sportif of SD Worx-ProTime. Schreurs, once merely entertaining the idea of gravel racing, found herself with a contract to race for SD Worx-ProTime, thanks to van der Breggen's introduction and support.

Unexpected Opportunities Lead to New Beginnings

Geerike Schreurs, affectionately known as "Gee" in the cycling community, didn't initially envision a career in gravel racing. However, after discussing her interest in the discipline with Anna van der Breggen during a visit in Girona, Schreurs' path took a dramatic turn. Van der Breggen's connections and the interest from team sponsor Specialized paved the way for Schreurs to secure a contract as a professional gravel racer. Despite her new affiliation with SD Worx-ProTime, Schreurs competes largely as a privateer, enjoying certain team benefits without participating in road racing. This unique arrangement allows her to focus entirely on her passion for gravel racing, a discipline that offers a different set of challenges and rewards compared to traditional road cycling.

Training and Goals: Embracing the Gravel Scene

Schreurs' introduction to professional cycling was not through racing but through her role as a soigneur, a position that requires dedication to the athletes' well-being above all. Despite her busy schedule, she managed to stay fit through early morning runs and occasional rides, laying a foundation for her eventual return to competitive cycling. With a newfound focus on gravel racing, Schreurs has intensified her training regimen, preparing for a demanding calendar of events across both America and Europe. Her goals are ambitious, aiming to compete at the highest level in major races such as the Unbound Gravel in the U.S. and the world championships in Belgium. Schreurs' journey is a testament to her adaptability and determination, showcasing her ability to excel in a new cycling discipline while navigating the challenges of professional competition.

The Road Ahead: Challenges and Aspirations

As Geerike Schreurs prepares for a demanding season of gravel racing, her journey from a WorldTour soigneur to a professional racer highlights the unpredictable nature of career paths in the cycling world. Supported by SD Worx-ProTime and sponsored by Specialized, Schreurs is set to tackle a diverse array of races, testing her mettle against some of the best in the discipline. Her story is not just about a career change but also about the power of connections and the unexpected opportunities that can arise from a simple conversation. As Schreurs gears up for her next race, her ambitions are clear: to make a mark in the gravel racing scene and inspire others to pursue their passions, regardless of the path they might take.