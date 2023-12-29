From Warri to Europe: Ekigho Ehiosun Reflects on His Football Journey

Ekigho Ehiosun, the US-based former Super Eagles striker, recently shed light on his journey from the dusty pitches of Warri, Delta State, to the glamorous arenas of Europe. Born and raised in Warri, Ehiosun’s love for football was ignited at an early age. His talent caught the eye of scouts from his hometown club, Warri Wolves, a team in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

A Homegrown Hero

For Ehiosun, the opportunity to play for Warri Wolves was a matter of pride. The striker fondly reminisced about the unwavering support he received from his family and community during games. Although the Wolves were often compared to Manchester City, they did not clinch the league during Ehiosun’s tenure.

A Champion of Local Talent

Ehiosun strongly believes in the potential of the NPFL to produce talented players. He stressed the need for coaches to trust and select local league players for the national team. The former Super Eagles striker was critical of the underrepresentation of local players in the Super Eagles’ provisional list for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). According to him, the condition of the domestic league should not be a scapegoat for the national team’s weaknesses.

From Warri to Europe

Transitioning to Europe was not a walk in the park for Ehiosun. He signed with Turkish club Samsunspor and had to grapple with the language barrier, unfamiliar weather, and different cuisine. In a surprising anecdote, Ehiosun shared that his club president once used the threat of a gun to motivate his performance. Despite the initial hiccups, he scored on his debut and gradually adapted to the new environment, signaling a pivotal moment in his career.

The Pride of the Eagles

Ehiosun’s crowning glory came when he made his Eagles debut in a friendly against Sierra Leone in Lagos in 2011. The overwhelming pride and joy of representing his country on an international stage is a memory that the striker cherishes deeply.