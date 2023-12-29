en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

From Warri to Europe: Ekigho Ehiosun Reflects on His Football Journey

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:56 pm EST
From Warri to Europe: Ekigho Ehiosun Reflects on His Football Journey

Ekigho Ehiosun, the US-based former Super Eagles striker, recently shed light on his journey from the dusty pitches of Warri, Delta State, to the glamorous arenas of Europe. Born and raised in Warri, Ehiosun’s love for football was ignited at an early age. His talent caught the eye of scouts from his hometown club, Warri Wolves, a team in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

A Homegrown Hero

For Ehiosun, the opportunity to play for Warri Wolves was a matter of pride. The striker fondly reminisced about the unwavering support he received from his family and community during games. Although the Wolves were often compared to Manchester City, they did not clinch the league during Ehiosun’s tenure.

A Champion of Local Talent

Ehiosun strongly believes in the potential of the NPFL to produce talented players. He stressed the need for coaches to trust and select local league players for the national team. The former Super Eagles striker was critical of the underrepresentation of local players in the Super Eagles’ provisional list for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). According to him, the condition of the domestic league should not be a scapegoat for the national team’s weaknesses.

From Warri to Europe

Transitioning to Europe was not a walk in the park for Ehiosun. He signed with Turkish club Samsunspor and had to grapple with the language barrier, unfamiliar weather, and different cuisine. In a surprising anecdote, Ehiosun shared that his club president once used the threat of a gun to motivate his performance. Despite the initial hiccups, he scored on his debut and gradually adapted to the new environment, signaling a pivotal moment in his career.

The Pride of the Eagles

Ehiosun’s crowning glory came when he made his Eagles debut in a friendly against Sierra Leone in Lagos in 2011. The overwhelming pride and joy of representing his country on an international stage is a memory that the striker cherishes deeply.

0
Football Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory

By Salman Khan

Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition

By Salman Khan

Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory over AS Roma in High-Stakes Serie A Encounter

By Salman Khan

Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players

By Salman Khan

Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham ...
@Football · 3 hours
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham ...
heart comment 0
Unexpected Defeat for Arsenal in Premier League Title Race

By Salman Khan

Unexpected Defeat for Arsenal in Premier League Title Race
Chelsea FC Triumphs Over Luton Town in a Game of Contrasting Styles

By Salman Khan

Chelsea FC Triumphs Over Luton Town in a Game of Contrasting Styles
Chelsea Triumphs in Nail-Biting Encounter Against Luton Town

By Salman Khan

Chelsea Triumphs in Nail-Biting Encounter Against Luton Town
Argentine Football Association Considers Retiring Messi’s Iconic No. 10 Jersey

By Salman Akhtar

Argentine Football Association Considers Retiring Messi's Iconic No. 10 Jersey
Latest Headlines
World News
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
2 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
3 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
5 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
7 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
15 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
15 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
16 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
16 mins
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
17 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
15 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
17 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
50 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
51 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app